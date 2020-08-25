Forget the iPad Pro — Surface Pro 7 with keyboard is just $599 right now

If you're looking for a cheaper iPad Pro alternative, this excellent Surface Pro 7 deal is for you.

Best Buy continues to offer the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover for $599. Normally priced at $959, that's a whopping $360 in savings and one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $959 now $699 @ Best Buy

This Surface Pro 7 costs just $599 and includes Microsoft's Type Cover. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. View Deal

In our Surface Pro 7 review, we liked its solid performance and bright, colorful display. In real world testing, the tablet's Core i5 CPU never wavered.

In terms of connectivity, the Surface Pro 7 packs a USB 3.1, USB-C and a Surface Connect ports, which is for charging the device. Microsoft also outfitted it with a microSD slot and headphone jack.

And as far as battery life goes, you can expect the Surface Pro to provide you with approximately 8-hours of up time.

So if you're looking for a solid iPad Pro-like tablet, the Surface Pro 7 is solid pickup–especially at this an incredible price.