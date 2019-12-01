What the? Garmin Vivoactive 3 is crazy cheap $99 now for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is on the horizon, however, Amazon is currently extending its excellent Black Friday sales. One noteworthy wearables deal cuts the price of one of the best smartwatches you can get in half.

For a limited time, you can get the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch (black) for just $99 on Amazon. Normally, it retails for $249.99, so that's $150 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this feature packed smartwatch.

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 features built-in GPS, a heart rate sensor, and more than 15 preinstalled GPS and indoor sports apps.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS: was $249.99 now $99 @ Amazon

Keep track of your runs and workouts with the Garmin Vivoactive 3, which is $150 off right now. It offers built-in GPS and helps monitor your fitness level with various sports apps, including running yoga, swimming and more. You also get phone notifications and Garmin Pay contactless payments.View Deal

With its always-on display, comprehensive fitness tracking, and up to 7-day battery life, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 aims to give the Apple Watch 5 a proverbial run for its money. In our Garmin Vivoactive 3 review, we found it to be an extremely fitness-focused smartwatch and rated it 4 out of 5 stars.

If you're looking for a cheap smartwatch for monitoring yoga, running, swimming, and more, at $150 off, the Vivoactive 3 is a wise choice.

Keep on top of all of the big sales and discounts with our constantly updated Cyber Monday deals hub.