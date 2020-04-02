Best VPN deals in April 2020

VPN deals can be found all year round. However, now that everyone's working from home — we're spotting more aggressive VPN deals than before. That's a good thing because some of the best VPN deals can generally take up to 80% off the cost of a one- or two- year plan.

Short for virtual private network, a VPN is an app that masks your location, identity, and IP address while surfing the Internet. Although VPN prices vary wildly, practically every provider offers VPN deals that consumers can take advantage of to avoid paying full price.

So whether you're using a VPN to protect against cyberattacks or just as an added means of security for work, we're rounding up the best VPN deals you can get right now. Not sure which VPN is right for you? Make sure to check out our list of the best VPN services.

Best VPN deals right now

IPVanish | 1 year | $6.49/mo. | 46% off

One of our top-rated VPN services, IPVanish is taking 46% off its one-year plan. One month is just $6.49 for a total of $77.99 for a full year. Traditionally, you'd pay $11.99/month for a total of $143.88 per year. View Deal

TunnelBear | 1 year | $4.99/mo. | 50% off

The most user-friendly VPN service is known for its VPN deals and today's discount proves why. Sign up for a one-year plan and pay just $59.88 (instead of $119.88). You're essentially getting 50% off, which one of the best VPN deals around. View Deal

CyberGhost | 3 years | $2.75/mo. | 79% off

Romanian-German VPN provider lets you connect up to 7 devices at once, does a good job of letting you stream Netflix from overseas, and has a bright, user-friendly interface. Their three-year plan takes 79% off and includes two extra months for free. View Deal

ExpressVPN | 1 year | $8.32/mo. | 35% off

ExpressVPN offers military-grade security, high speeds, and a user-friendly interface with plenty of features. Currently, you can save 49% on a one-year plan, which includes a bonus three free months (for a total of 15 months). View Deal

VyprVPN | 2 years | $2.71/mo. | 79% off

VyprVPN is taking 79% off the price of a two-year Premium plan, which lets you connect up to five devices at once and use Vypr's own Chameleon privacy protocol. You'll pay just $65 for every two years of service. View Deal