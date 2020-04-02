Best VPN deals in April 2020

VPN deals can be found all year round. However, now that everyone's working from home — we're spotting more aggressive VPN deals than before. That's a good thing because some of the best VPN deals can generally take up to 80% off the cost of a one- or two- year plan.
Short for virtual private network, a VPN is an app that masks your location, identity, and IP address while surfing the Internet. Although VPN prices vary wildly, practically every provider offers VPN deals that consumers can take advantage of to avoid paying full price.
So whether you're using a VPN to protect against cyberattacks or just as an added means of security for work, we're rounding up the best VPN deals you can get right now. Not sure which VPN is right for you? Make sure to check out our list of the best VPN services.
Best VPN deals right now
NordVPN | 3 year | $3.49/mo. | 70% off + free month
NordVPN is taking a massive 70% off its three-year plan. After discount, you'll pay $3.49 per month ($125 for three years). Plus, you'll receive a surprise gift of either an extra free month of service or an extra free year. This deal ends today. View Deal
Norton Secure VPN | 1 year | $3.33/mo | $40 off
Norton's VPN service, provided by its subsidiary SurfEasy, was already one of the best bargains among consumer VPN services. This VPN deal takes $40 off a one-year plan for five devices. View Deal
IPVanish | 1 year | $6.49/mo. | 46% off
One of our top-rated VPN services, IPVanish is taking 46% off its one-year plan. One month is just $6.49 for a total of $77.99 for a full year. Traditionally, you'd pay $11.99/month for a total of $143.88 per year. View Deal
TunnelBear | 1 year | $4.99/mo. | 50% off
The most user-friendly VPN service is known for its VPN deals and today's discount proves why. Sign up for a one-year plan and pay just $59.88 (instead of $119.88). You're essentially getting 50% off, which one of the best VPN deals around. View Deal
CyberGhost | 3 years | $2.75/mo. | 79% off
Romanian-German VPN provider lets you connect up to 7 devices at once, does a good job of letting you stream Netflix from overseas, and has a bright, user-friendly interface. Their three-year plan takes 79% off and includes two extra months for free. View Deal
ExpressVPN | 1 year | $8.32/mo. | 35% off
ExpressVPN offers military-grade security, high speeds, and a user-friendly interface with plenty of features. Currently, you can save 49% on a one-year plan, which includes a bonus three free months (for a total of 15 months). View Deal
VyprVPN | 2 years | $2.71/mo. | 79% off
VyprVPN is taking 79% off the price of a two-year Premium plan, which lets you connect up to five devices at once and use Vypr's own Chameleon privacy protocol. You'll pay just $65 for every two years of service. View Deal
