Best Home Depot Memorial Day sales 2020: Appliances, grills and more

Forget the beach: Memorial Day Home Depot sales are live now and we're seeing some stellar sitewide discounts. In general, the best Memorial Day sales tend to focus on appliances, outdoor furniture, and grills — all of which Home Depot is renowned for selling.

With less than a week to go before Memorial Day, we're rounding up the best Memorial Day Home Depot sales you can get right now. If you're shopping for major appliances, Home Depot has some of the most aggressive deals we've seen. They're taking up to $1,700 off appliances packages from Samsung and LG. As far as standalone appliance sales go, you can expect to save up to 40% on refrigerators, washer/dryer units, and microwaves.

Meanwhile, with summer rapidly approaching, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off portable air conditioners. While not the most efficient, these AC units feature built-in wheels that let you take them to and from any room. After discount, prices start at as low as $260.

Small kitchen appliances: up to 20% off @ Home Depot

Home Depot is taking up to 20% off stand mixers, pressure cookers, coffee makers, and deep fryers as part of its Memorial Day deals. The sale includes discounts from Magic Chef, Ninja Foodi, KitchenAid, and more. View Deal

Outdoor grills: up to $50 off @ Home Depot

Summer isn't complete without an outdoor barbecue. Home Depot is taking up to $50 off select outdoor grills from Weber, Dyna-Glo, Landmann, and Royal Gourmet. The sale includes gas, charcoal, and natural gas grills. View Deal

Patio furniture: up to $200 of dining sets @ Home Depot

Give your patio a brand new look without breaking your budget. Home Depot is taking from $50 to $200 off select patio furniture. The sale includes dining sets, umbrellas, loveseats, and patio tables. View Deal

Power tools: 40% off Milwaukee, DeWalt @ Home Depot

Home Depot Memorial Day sales offers discounts on all types of tools needed for DIY projects. Brands that are up to 40% off include DeWalt, Craftsman, Milwaukee, and more. The sale includes drills, combo kits, and hand tools. View Deal

