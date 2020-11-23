Apple's Black Friday deals revealed — save up to $150 on these products

Apple just revealed its Black Friday deals for 2020, which will launch on November 27 and last through Cyber Monday. The official Apple Black Friday sale is similar to what we've seen from Apple in previous years, offering up to a $150 Apple gift card with the purchase of select devices.

The offer will be available both online and in-person at Apple Stores in the U.S. and U.K, but the amount you get back varies depending on what you buy. For example, buying a new 16-inch MacBook Pro gets you the full $150/£120, but something small like a pair of AirPods or AirPods Pro only gets you a $25/£20 gift card. It's similar to Apple Black Friday deals we've seen before.

Apple Black Friday Sale

The biggest $150 discount is reserved for the 16-inch MacBook Pro mentioned before, or a 21.5-inch iMac desktop computer. If you'd prefer the old non-M1 chip 13-inch MacBook Pro or MacBook Air models, you get a discount of $50/£40, but these can only be picked up from Apple Stores rather than ordered online.

Unfortunately, there's no iPhone 12 available with this offer. But if you're in the market for some slightly older phones like the iPhone 11 or iPhone XR, or like the look of the iPhone SE, then you can get $50/£40 back in gift card form.

If you're after an Apple Watch, the only one on offer is the Apple Watch Series 3 with a $25/£20 gift card, the oldest watch Apple still sells. There's no sign of offers on the newer Apple Watch Series 6 or Apple Watch SE sadly.

Potential Tablet buyers also get a limited choice of models, either an 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro, or an iPad Mini. Buying an iPad Pro gets you a $100/£80 gift card, while the Mini nets you a $50/£40 card

For smart home gear, the HomePod gets $100/£80 back, while Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K gets $50/£40 off. Unfortunately there's no offer on the newly released HomePod Mini.

Finally, if you want to buy a pair of Beats headphones, you can get $50/£40 back on five eligible headphone and earbud models, including the excellent PowerBeats Pro sports earbuds.

The only question remains is what you will use your gift card to buy. You could use it to buy yourself an accessory to go with your new gear, or put it towards buying more Apple tech in the future. On the other hand there's plenty of Apple services like the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade or the all-encompassing Apple One subscription that you could use to get more out of your new device.