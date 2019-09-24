Apple iOS 13 Users Report Credit Card Security Flaw

At least a couple iOS 13 users have complained about a problem that appears to show other people's payment information when they update their credit card information on file with Apple.

In a Reddit post this weekend, user Thanamite said that when they attempted to update their iTunes credit card information, "someone else's credit card was saved." That was followed by another Reddit user, who goes by the name createdbyeric, who said that the same thing happened and someone else's Discover card information was shown in the Apple credit card fields upon dating their own information.

It's unclear exactly what might be causing the problem and how widespread it is. That said, the problem only appears to be happening on iOS 13. Those who have updated their credit card information on older Apple operating systems aren't seeing the same problem.

After the news broke on Apple-tracking site 9to5Mac, security expert and app developer Steve Troughton-Smith sounded off on a possible cause. He said in a tweet that the problem is more likely something related to a content delivery network (CDN) and not iOS 13.

"I don't for a second believe that this has anything to do [with] iOS 13 other than new App Store [Terms of Service] directing users to their payment options page," Troughton-Smith tweeted. "I imagine it's the same WebObjects/Akamai caching bug we've seen in various forms over the years where the local CDN serves stale data."

Indeed, there has been a bug related to WebObjects and Akamai caching that can, at times, deliver stale and erroneous data. Akamai even has a page on its website that aims at helping its users avoid stale content being delivered over its CDN.

That said, Apple hasn't yet commented on the possible cause or how widespread it is. Reddit user createdbyeric informed Apple of the problem and the company apparently took the issue seriously. It was escalated as a priority problem and Apple promised to look into it.

Until then, be on the lookout for possible credit card information problems in iOS 13.