Amazon Prime Day date is reportedly October 13th

Save the date: A new leak suggests that Amazon Prime Day will happen on Tuesday, October 13. Traditionally held in July, Prime Day was postponed this year as a result of the pandemic.

However, Amazon has allegedly blacked out vacation for its full time warehouse employees from October 13 through October 20, reports CNET. It's unlikely that Prime Day will last a full week, but clearly Amazon has something big in store for mid-October.

An Amazon spokesperson tells Tom's Guide that Amazon hasn't released an official date for Prime Day 2020. However, customers can ask Alexa to "keep me posted on Prime Day" and the digital assistant will notify them when the dates are announced.

Prime Day is Amazon's massive 2-day retail holiday. Now in its sixth year, Prime Day is generally a good time to buy Amazon devices, but shoppers can also expect to find a deluge of deals on everything from 4K TVs to air fryers. Deals are exclusive to Prime members only. (You can sign up for a free 30-day Prime membership here).

Other rumors indicate Amazon may kick off its Black Friday deals once Prime Day wraps up. In fact, some retailers have already announced plans to extend their Black Friday promos well into October. Either way, the Tom's Guide staff will be here to cover the best deals for the entire season.