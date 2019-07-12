Amazon Prime Day 2019: Where to Look For Deals

Amazon Prime Day is here, which means it’s time to look for deals on those gadgets you’ve been saving up for. We’ve got tons of resources to help you find the best discounts, from our continuously updated Prime Day hub page to the spotlight deals we’ll be posting throughout the week.

But before you even start searching for deals, it’s important to know all the places where there will be discounts. Whether you’re on your laptop, iPhone, Android smartphone or jamming out on your Alexa-enabled speakers, here are all the apps and websites you should visit during Prime Day.

Amazon.com

(Image credit: Amazon)

Where most people will spend their day scanning for deals, Amazon.com is the central hub for this crazy shopping event.

Just head over to Amazon’s home page and you’ll immediately be greeted by Prime Day deals curated to your preferences. You can also search by product category using the drop-down from the top-left corner. And oh, how many categories there are, from clothes to garden supplies to electronics, you can find Prime Day deals on just about anything you can think of.

Amazon Shopping App

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you don’t have access to a laptop or desktop, then you’ll want to download the Amazon Shopping app on your smartphone. Available from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the Shopping App is essentially the entirety of Amazon's website optimized to fit in your pocket.

Shopping for Prime Day deals is faster, more organized and far more convenient on the Shopping App than using the mobile site on a web browser app. The Amazon Shopping app will feature all of the deals showcased on Amazon.com, so you don’t have to worry about missing out on a deal.

Best of all, the Shopping App is available for free. Just type “Amazon Shopping” into your phone’s respective app store search bar and install.

Amazon Prime Now

Can’t wait two days to try out all your shiny new tech? Try Prime Now. Available in several major U.S. markets, Prime Now offers free 2-hour shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Prime Now won’t offer every deal found on the Amazon.com or the Amazon Shopping apps, but many popular items will be available for superfast delivery.

After you’ve added the items to your shopping cart and selected “check out”, you’ll be asked to select a delivery time. The next page will show you the next available delivery times and one- or two-hour delivery windows. Note, selecting a one-hour delivery window will cost a bit more.

You can use Prime Now on Prime Day to get two-hour delivery even if you don’t plan on spending $35. Just keep in mind that there’s a fee if you don’t meet that minimum.

Amazon Echo Speakers

(Image credit: Amazon)

You can shop Prime Day without even using your hands.

If you own an Alexa-enabled speaker then you can purchase items or groceries from Amazon or Whole Foods using voice commands. The Voice Shopping feature is easy to use: just say “Alexa, order batteries” and the personal assistant will tell you the item name and price before ordering it for you.

You can even ask Alexa to cancel your order or track your shipment after your purchase has gone through.

Before you use Alexa to make a purchase, make sure your default shipping address is the one you want the item sent to. Also, double-check that your payment methods are in order.

Prime Video/Kindle/Music

Amazon doesn’t just sell products, it also offers services, including Prime Video, Prime Music and Kindle.

Cinephiles will find deals on movie rentals and DVDs on Amazon’s Prime Video website and the Prime Video app.

For music junkies, Amazon is already offering unlimited music streaming for 0.99 cents for four months until July 16. That’s a huge deal considering Amazon normally charges $7.99 a month for Music Unlimited.

Along with sales on Kindle products, we’re expecting big discounts on popular books sold through the Kindle store or on the Amazon Kindle app.

Whole Foods

(Image credit: Amazon)

That’s right, Whole Foods . Now owned by Amazon, Whole Foods is giving everyone who spends $10 in-store or on Prime Now a $10 gift card for Prime Day.

Additionally, the organic grocery store will also offer more Prime member deals during Prime Day. So far, those include $2 off a rotisserie chicken, buy one, get one free on brown butter cookies and 20% off sliced deli meats (per pounds).

Whole Foods is known for its high prices (It’s called Whole Paycheck for a reason) so Prime Day is a great time to stock up on organic groceries.