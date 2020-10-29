Amazing early Black Friday deal: Ring Video Doorbell 3 just hit lowest price ever

This Black Friday you're quite likely to end up with a whole bunch of packages arriving at your door filled with your new purchases. You may want a smart doorbell to help you greet all those couriers, and Amazon's latest offer of a Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $139.99 might be just what you need.

This price is a $60 discount from the list pricing, and also the lowest we've ever seen. Furthermore, the more advanced Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus is available for $159.99, a $70 discount from its $229.99 MSRP. You can also add an Echo Show 5, an Alexa-enabled smart speaker with a built-in display, for just another $10 with either doorbell, for an excellent smart home starter kit.

Ring Video Doorbell 3: was $199.99, now $139.99 at Amazon

Ring's intermediate-tier video doorbell connects to Wi-Fi using 5GHz as well as the 2.4GHz band. It runs on either battery power or household current, and comes with a set of four interchangeable face plates to more closely match your house's exterior.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 provides camera coverage of your door day and night, letting you see who's approaching and letting you hear them and speak to them if you wish before letting them in. Since Ring is part of the Amazon group of brands, it'll play nicely with all your other smart home kit.

The Ring app shows you the camera feed, but also has customization options. This includes features like Motion Zones to let you flag which areas should be prioritized, which could prove handy if you live on a busy street. You can also refine it further so you only get notifications on your phone if it detects a person approaching, rather than every time there's motion by the door.

The Video Doorbell 3's biggest new feature is "Pre-roll," which can show you a short clip of video before each motion event, giving you more context. However it'll cost you an extra $20 for the privilege of getting that video in full color and resolution on the Plus version.

To make full use of the doorbell, you need to sign up to Ring's subscription service, which costs $3 a month or $30 a year for a single doorbell and gets you a rolling 60 days of cloud storage for any video recorded by your doorbell. Meanwhile, paying $10 a month or $100 a year gets you support for an unlimited number of doorbells or other Ring products.

