Act Fast: Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones Now $52 Off

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are among the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy. They offer tons of sound customization options, a killer 30-hour battery, and swanky design.

Currently, Amazon has the Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones on sale for $298. That's $52 off and the cheapest price we've seen for these rarely discounted headphones.

The Editor's Choice Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones rarely go on sale, but you can currently get them for $298. That's $52 off and the best price we've seen for them all year. They offer excellent noise cancelling tech and superb battery life.View Deal

Weighing in at 9 ounces, the Editor's Choice Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones are slightly heavier than their main rivals, the Bose QC 35 II (8.3 ounces), but they're still very comfortable to wear and offer breathable aesthetics.

The accompanying Sony Connect app is great for adjusting the headphones' sound quality to your liking. In real-world tests, enabling the headphones' noice-cancelling mode immersed us in our Spotify playlist. It successfully silenced all of the noise associated with life in New York City, from police sirens to street construction. Meanwhile, the headphones' Ambient Noise mode performed well enough for me to hear conductor announcements on the subway and eavesdrop on nearby conversations.

When it comes to sound, we actually preferred the Sony WH-1000XM3 over the Bose QC 35 II. And in terms of battery life, Sony rates the headphones as having 30 hours of playback time. That's 10 more hours than the Bose QC 35 II and the newer Bose 700.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 are on sale in Black or Silver.