Act fast! Roku Express HD now just $21 in Prime Day deal

Streaming in HD is more affordable than ever with this early Prime Day deal. Roku offers a suite of streaming devices to fit everybody's viewing needs.

Right now, the Roku Express HD is just $21.99 on Amazon, which is $8 off its MSRP of $30. That's more than 25% off an already inexpensive, powerful player that streams movies and TV shows from Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and more.

Roku Express HD: was $30 now $21 @ Amazon

Roku's entire line of streamers is top-notch, but the Roku Express HD stands out as one of the cheapest devices on the market. Yet, it still boasts thousands of streaming channels, a customizable interface and an easy-to-use remote.View Deal

Like the other best Roku devices, the Roku Express HD is a breeze to set up. All it takes is a few minutes to access up to 1080p HD streaming on all your favorite apps, like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. That also includes The Roku Channel, which features a ton of free movies and TV shows.

In fact, there's so much content available via Roku that their powerful search functionality comes in very handy. And Roku is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, so you can sync all your devices to work together.

While the Roku Express HD doesn't stream in 4K, that doesn't matter if you have an older TV set. So, it's the perfect streaming device for a kid's room, office or other space.

And check out the best Prime Day TV deals so you can pair the Roku Express HD with a phenomenal screen, so keep it locked to Tom's Guide for more deals.