How to Get Android 10 with One UI on Your Galaxy S10 Now

Samsung’s One UI beta has just been made available, and brings with it some exciting new features. If you’re the owner of a recent Samsung device, you’ll be getting this update soon enough, but the beta will allow you to get your hands on the new version of the operating system right now. Read on to learn what you need to have and what you need to do in order to try out the beta for yourself.

Your Phone

First of all, you need the right Samsung device to access the beta, and currently that’s only the Galaxy S10 series. It can be the standard, S10e or S10 Plus version. Apologies to the S10 5G and Galaxy Note 10 owners it looks like you’ll get your turn later.

You’ll also have to have the right carrier - unlocked phones are fine, but if your device is a specific carrier variant, you’ll need to check with Samsung if it’s compatible.

Your Country

Samsung is currently only allowing users in a few countries to try out the beta. Fortunately, this includes the US, but UK users are for the moment excluded. The beta is guaranteed to expand in the coming weeks, so hang tight if you’re currently not able to register.

Samsung Account

You need to be signed up with a Samsung Account in order to register for the beta. If you haven’t done that already, you can fix that by following the link above and entering your details.

Backups

Betas are by their nature unfinished pieces of software. While they can give you all the latest features, there could also contain bugs that could severely impair the use of your phone, or in the worst case cause data loss. Samsung recommends that you make a backup of your phone before downloading the beta, so make sure that’s up to date or set one up fresh as needed if you’re going to try out the new One UI.

Download the Beta

When you’ve registered and been accepted onto the program, you can find the beta by going to Settings > Software update > Download updates manually; and then downloading it from there.