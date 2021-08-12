Need to know how to cancel HBO Max? Although, it's our top choice among the best streaming services, HBO Max it isn't cheap and the subscription cost may not fit in your budget. In that case, you may be wondering how to end your subscription.

Cancelling HBO Max is a bit trickier than other services, since it depends on how you're paying for the service. You may have HBO Max because you subscribed to HBO through a cable or satellite TV provider, in which case you'll need to cancel through your provider.

Alternatively, you may have signed up directly with HBO Max itself. In that case, cancelling HBO Max is much easier, since you can do it on the website or the mobile app on iPhone and Android.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to cancel HBO Max, both for cable subscribers and for standalone users.

How to cancel HBO Max on the website

1. Log into the HBO Max websiteand click your name in the top right corner.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

2. In the menu that opens, click Subscription.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

3. On the left, click the "Manage Subscription" button.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

4. A new window will open. On the right hand side of the page, click "Cancel Subscription."

(Image credit: HBO Max)

5. Select a reason for your cancellation. It doesn't matter which one you choose.

6. Click "Yes, Cancel Subscription."

(Image credit: HBO Max)

7. Check the confirmation page with the subscription's expiration date. This will also give you to opportunity to resume your subscription.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

How to cancel HBO Max in the mobile app

1. Open the HBO Max app, then tap your account icon in the bottom right corner.

2. On your account screen, tap the Settings gear icon in the top left.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

3. Tap Subscription in the Settings menu.

4. On the next screen, tap "Manage Subscription."

(Image credit: HBO Max)

5. On the new screen, tap "Cancel Subscription."

6. Select the reason you are cancelling. You can be honest or choose a random reason.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

7. Tap "Yes, Cancel Subscription."

8. Check the cancellation page and expiration date. Or, if you've changed your mind, you can resume the subscription.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

How to cancel HBO Max through your cable provider

1. Log into the HBO Max website.

2. Click your account name in the upper right corner.

3. Click Subscription.

4. Check your subscription provider's name.

5. Call your subscription provider or log into their website to cancel your HBO Max account.

In all likelihood, your HBO Max account is tied to a HBO subscription you pay for through a cable or satellite provider. It may not be possible to cancel HBO Max without cancelling HBO as well.