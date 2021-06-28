Knowing how to AirPlay to a Samsung TV will let you mirror videos and other content from your Apple device to a bigger screen.

Like many of the best TVs, Samsung's QLED sets support AirPlay built-in, meaning you can take advantage of the feature without an Apple TV 4K (2021) or other Apple streaming box. As long as the proper settings are in place, you can AirPlay to a Samsung TV directly from your iPhone, iPad or Mac.

See the best cheap TV deals right now

Find the best soundbars for your TV

AirPlay lets users with these Apple devices mirror their device's screen onto another AirPlay-supported device. Whether you're mirroring music, videos or photos, an exact replica of what you see on your primary device should be seen on the secondary one. It's a pretty neat party trick, especially when the secondary device is a brand-name smart TV (or in this case, any of the best Samsung TVs).

While our guide on how to use your Samsung TV covers basics like how to install and remove apps on a Samsung TV, it doesn't teach Apple users how to AirPlay to a Samsung TV. See the steps you'll want to follow below.

How to AirPlay to a Samsung TV

1. Turn on your TV and make sure it's connected to the internet. See our guide on how to set up your set up your Samsung TV if you need help getting your set online.

2. Review your Samsung's TV's AirPlay settings. Go to Settings > General > Apple AirPlay Settings.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Turn AirPlay 'On' if it's not already. Decide whether to require a pairing code every time you want to AirPlay from an Apple device, or just the first time you AirPlay from a given device.

(Image credit: Future)

Your Samsung TV is now ready for AirPlay. Make sure the TV is turned on when you're ready to AirPlay. And keep in mind that AirPlay will disrupt whatever you're currently watching.

How to AirPlay to a Samsung TV from iPhone or iPad

1. Make sure your iPhone or iPad is currently connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your TV. AirPlay to a Samsung TV won't work if both your TV and device aren't on the same Wi-Fi network.

2. Choose and open the content to AirPlay to a Samsung TV. Any photos or videos in your camera roll will work. You can also AirPlay audio from Spotify and Apple Music.

3. Tap the AirPlay button, if there's one available. It's a curved rectangle with an arrow pointing up at the bottom. If there's no AirPlay button, tap the sharing or casting button. In the Photos app, it looks like a square with an arrow pointing up at the top.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Select AirPlay from the sharing options. In a third-party app like Spotify, the AirPlay options might be found alongside Bluetooth options.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Select your Samsung TV from the list. You might see other AirPlay-compatible devices on the list, so be sure to choose your TV.

(Image credit: Future)

6. Enter the 4-digit AirPlay Passcode displayed on your TV, if prompted. If you've used this device to AirPlay to your Samsung TV before, you might not need to enter a passcode depending on your set's AirPlay settings.

You should now be able to AirPlay to a Samsung TV from your iPhone or iPad.

How to AirPlay to a Samsung TV from Mac

1. Make sure your Mac computer is currently connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your TV. AirPlay to a Samsung TV won't work if both your TV and your Mac aren't on the same Wi-Fi network.

2. Choose and open the content to AirPlay to a Samsung TV. Any photos or videos saved to your Mac will work. You can also AirPlay audio from the Apple Music desktop app.

3. Tap the AirPlay button, if there's one available. It's a curved rectangle with an arrow pointing up at the bottom. In the Photos desktop app, it's next to the settings wheel.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Select your Samsung TV from the list. You might see other AirPlay-compatible devices on the list, so ensure you choose your TV.

(Image credit: Future)

6. If prompted, enter the 4-digit AirPlay Passcode displayed on your TV. If you've used this device to AirPlay to your Samsung TV before, you might not need to enter a passcode depending on your set's AirPlay settings.

(Image credit: Future)

You should now be able to AirPlay to a Samsung TV from your Mac.

Looking for more TV tips? See our guides on how to connect Nintendo Switch to a TV and how to set up Google Chromecast.