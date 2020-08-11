TikTok VPN: How a VPN could evade a TikTok ban and which services to use

With an estimated 100 million active users, TikTok is one the most popular apps in the world. But, as fears of national security and Chinese governmental interference rise, the prospect of the video-sharing phenomenon being banned becomes more imminent by the day.

US president Donald Trump gave ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, 45 days (deadline of September 15, 2020) until the app is either sold up to a US company or banned – and thanks to this, interest in the best VPN is surging as users seek out TikTok VPNs as a way of evading any blocks on the service.

Why is TikTok being banned?

Although TikTok itself isn’t available in China, owner ByteDance is a Chinese-based tech giant, and it’s common knowledge that companies based in China have to hand over sensitive information if requested. Outside of China this is seen at its most innocent as a breach of privacy, and at its most sinister a critical threat to national security.

Because it's a social media service, TikTok does collect a lot of data about its users. However, while companies like Facebook and Google do the same, TikTok's Chinese roots are the sticking point as the US government doesn't want to hand out that sort of information to a country it doesn't trust.

Comparable to the UK government’s backlash against Huawei’s 5G hardware, President Trump is taking a hard line – whether properly thought out or not – and whatever the reasoning, the fact remains that in little over a month TikTok may be inaccessible for US citizens.

There is much talk about a Microsoft purchase of TikTok, but the reality is that we’ll have to wait and see. If not, TikTok could soon be history – unless you use a VPN to access it.

How might a TikTok VPN work?

A VPN works by encrypting and rerouting your internet connection through its own servers located all across the world. In effect, this means it can make you appear to be in any country of your choice – and the most powerful VPNs can use that to get access to services, sites and apps usually blocked in your home country.

Most commonly used to access blocked streaming media (check out our Netflix VPN guide for more info), the same technique could be used to access TikTok where it’s banned. VPNs are common in China and the UAE where internet censorship is a huge issue, and if the US continues as it’s going, it could be a choice between using a VPN and not accessing the media you’ve grown used to.

The downsides of TikTok VPNs

Because the TikTok ban hasn’t come into action yet, it’s difficult to say how the process will work. Reports of TikTok VPN usage in India – where it’s already banned – are unclear. Some say that VPNs are perfectly effective, while others find the restrictions impassable.

It all depends on how the ban is implemented. While TikTok will inevitably fight the decision, we expect the US to follow much the same route as the Indian government, which means the mobile apps will likely be unavailable and could be tricky to get working even if you’ve already got it installed.

However, if you do already have the app installed, a TikTok VPN presents what’s probably your best chance of accessing the service post-ban. And, if the app is entirely delisted and access is impossible, you may also still be able to use the website version.

What are the best TikTok VPNs?

If – and that’s an important ‘if’ – the TikTok ban materializes and you still want to access the service, it’s worth seeking out a VPN that has a good track record of evading government censorship.

TikTok VPN FAQ

Will a TikTok VPN be illegal? Depending on the route taken, it's difficult to estimate how TikTok will be banned, but we're comfortable saying that VPNs themselves are unlikely to become illegal. However, using a VPN doesn't make any illegal activity legal, like downloading pirated software. In the grand scheme of things, though, we're unlikely to see TikTok use criminalized, and if you do get access we doubt you'll be punished. After all, the legislation is about the protection of data rather than illicit content, so the end user should be at very little risk. We will, however, have to wait and see what action President Trump does take on the issue, and whether Microsoft pulls the trigger on a purchase.

What else could I use a TikTok VPN for? Seeing as you'll likely need one of the top VPN services to access TikTok after a ban, you'll also be able to use it for tons of other VPN uses. One of the most popular reasons for having a VPN is to access geo-restricted streaming content. Netflix, for example, serves different shows to people in different countries, so you'll be able to watch content that's not available at home. Also, if you're on holiday, you'll be able to watch the shows you're used to at home. The main reason for having a VPN, though, is to maintain privacy and anonymity online. You'll be able to avoid trackers and targeted adverts, and your internet service provider won't be able to see what you're browsing on the web.