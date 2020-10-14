Hurry! This awesome KitchenAid mixer is 50% off for Prime Day

Planning to whip up a lot of holiday cookies? You'll need a good stand mixer for that. The best stand mixers, such as those from KitchenAid, are often very pricey, which is why we were piqued by this deal at Best Buy, offering the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer for $249, or 50% off its regular price.
KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Stand Mixer: Was $499 now $249 @ Best Buy
The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Mixer has a 450-watt motor, 10-speed control, and comes with a 5-quart mixing bowl, a flat beater, a dough hook, and a wire whisk. However, this deal only applies to the blue model.View Deal
KitchenAid's mixers are some of the best stand mixers, and for good reason. They're powerful, durable, great at mixing, and can accommodate a large number of attachments, such as a pasta maker, meat grinder, and vegetable spiralizer.
While not as powerful as its top-end model, the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer has a spacious 5-quart bowl and substantial motor, which will get you baking in no time. You just have to be cool with getting one in metallic blue.
