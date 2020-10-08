Don’t wait for Prime Day — you can get a free iPhone 11 Pro now

Interested in nabbing a free iPhone? In honor of Prime Day, AT&T is giving away a 64GB iPhone 11 Pro for free when you port your number from your existing carrier and trade in an eligible phone.

That's a $1,000 phone for absolutely nothing, just for coming over to AT&T. And the carrier is accepting a wide variety of different phones for trade-in as part of this program, including many Samsung Galaxy S- and A-series models dating back a few years, in addition to devices from Motorola, OnePlus, and iPhones as far back as the iPhone 7.

AT&T is giving away a free 64GB iPhone 11 Pro to customers who port their number from another carrier and trade-in their current phone. That's a savings of $1,000, distributed over 30 monthly bill credits. You also can snag a 256GB or 512GB model for $149 or $349, respectively.View Deal

That $1,000 off will be distributed via bill credits over 30 months, and can also be applied to the higher storage capacity versions of the iPhone 11 Pro. However, you'll have to make up the difference yourself — $150 for the 256GB model, and $350 for the 512GB version.

The iPhone 11 Pro may not be long for this world, as the iPhone 12 series is due to be revealed this coming Tuesday, on Oct. 13 (which also happens to be the official start of Prime Day). However, the iPhone 11 Pro is still extremely fast and worth buying even as it approaches the end of its life, thanks to its ever-capable A13 Bionic chipset, efficient battery life and class-leading cameras.

Alternatively, if you can't port your number in to AT&T for some reason, you can still trade in your existing device to at least save $400 on the iPhone 11 Pro. That may not be $1,000, though it's certainly better than nothing.

This iPhone 11 Pro deal from AT&T may be very enticing, but certainly won't be the only iPhone 11 deal you'll see in the week ahead — so keep an eye on Tom's Guide for the best opportunities to save.