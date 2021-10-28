Best Google Pixel 6 deals — get Google's new phone for next to nothing

Google's new flagships are now available in stores. To celebrate the occasion, retailers are offering a fresh batch of Google Pixel 6 deals. These early deals take hundreds off Google's new phones. (We expect to see more promos as Black Friday deals ramp up).

The Google Store, Verizon, and AT&T are just a few of the retailers with Pixel 6 promos. However, one of the best Pixel 6 deals so far comes from T-Mobile, which is offering the device for the grand sum of $0 with an eligible trade-in. Alternatively, Verizon is knocking up to $700 off when you switch and trade-in your old phone.

As a reminder, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro can be purchased for $599.99 and $899.99, respectively. Make sure to check out our Google Pixel 6 review and Google Pixel 6 Pro review for our hands-on reviews of the new flagships. You can also buy the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro through Pixel Pass; we've broken down what is Pixel Pass and if it's worth it.

Best Google Pixel 6 deals

Google Pixel 6 Verizon Google Pixel 6: up to $700 off @ Verizon

Verizon is taking $700 off the Pixel 6 if you switch to Verizon, trade in an eligible phone, and sign up for an Unlimited plan. Plus, switch to Verizon and you'll get an extra $1,000 to help cover the cost of switching. Alternatively, existing customers can get up to $350 off with trade-in and eligible Unlimited plan. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 ATT Google Pixel 6: $200 off @ AT&T

AT&T is one of the first wireless carriers with Pixel 6 deals. Currently, the carrier is taking $200 off for a final price of $539.99. (No trade-in required). The deal is available for new and existing members. Additionally, AT&T customers who buy a Pixel 6 will get 50% off any Google branded accessories. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 T-Mobile Google Pixel 6: free with trade-in @ T-Mobile

The Magenta network has the most aggressive Pixel 6 deals we've seen. Trade in an eligible device and sign up for T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan and you'll get a free Pixel 6 (up to $900 off). Don't want a Magenta Max plan? Sign up for any T-Mobile plan and you'll get up to $450 off. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Xfinity Google Pixel 6: $200 off @ Xfinity Mobile

Pixel 6 deals are coming to Xfinity Mobile. On November 10, new and existing customers who purchase an eligible 5G device (including any of the new Pixel 6 phones) will get $200 off. This deal will be valid through January 10, 2022. View Deal

Pixel 6 w/ free Pixel Buds Best Buy Pixel 6 w/ free Pixel Buds: $599 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is now offering Pixel 6 deals of its own. Plus, you'll get a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series with your purchase of either the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. View Deal

Unlocked Google Pixel 6 Unlocked Pixel 6: from $599 @ Google

Free Pixel Buds A-Series: If you're looking for unlocked Pixel 6 deals — the Google Store has its new flagship from $599 (or $24.96/month over 24 months). As a bonus, you'll get a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series ($99 value). You'll have to add the buds to your cart manually during the checkout process. View Deal

Best Google Pixel 6 Pro deals

Google Pixel 6 ATT Google Pixel 6 Pro: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T

AT&T is also offering Pixel 6 Pro deals. Currently, the carrier is taking up to $700 off with an eligible trade-in. The deal is available for new and existing members. Additionally, AT&T customers who buy a Pixel 6 Pro will get 50% off any Google branded accessories. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro Verizon Google Pixel 6 Pro: up to $700 off @ Verizon

Verizon is taking $700 off the Pixel 6 Pro if you switch to Verizon, trade in an eligible phone, and sign up for an Unlimited plan. Plus, switch to Verizon and you'll get an extra $1,000 to help cover the cost of switching. Alternatively, existing customers can get up to $350 off with trade-in and eligible Unlimited plan. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro T-Mobile Google Pixel 6 Pro: free with trade-in @ T-Mobile

The Un-carrier network is taking up to $900 off Pixel 6 Pro preorders when you trade in an eligible device and sign up for T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan. Don't want a Magenta Max plan? Sign up for any T-Mobile plan and you'll get up to $450 off. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro Xfinity Google Pixel 6 Pro: $200 off @ Xfinity Mobile

Pixel 6 Pro deals are coming to Xfinity Mobile. Starting on November 10, new and existing customers who purchase an eligible 5G device (including any of the new Pixel 6 phones) will get $200 off. This deal will be valid through January 10, 2022. View Deal