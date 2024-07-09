The best early Prime Day gaming laptop deals — 7 UK deals I recommend

Prime Day may not start until July 16, yet there are already a bunch of great gaming laptops deals available right now in the U.K. in the build-up to the huge sales event. The early Prime Day deals below show that you don’t have to wait until next week (or shop at Amazon) to make a huge saving on a portable PC.

Some of the finest gaming laptops are currently discounted at a variety of major U.K. retailers, making this a great time to jump into the marvellous world of PC gaming. I’ve selected a bunch of deals that will save you a lot of coin; whether you want a sub-£1,000 budget laptop or a dream machine with an RTX 4090.

Best early Prime Day gaming laptop deals U.K.

HP Omen 16 (RTX 4050): was £1,299 now £869 @ Amazon

This capable 16-inch gaming laptop is a very specific but equally impressive £430 off right now. For less than £900, you can pick up this Omen that houses Nvidia’s RTX 4050 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 7-7840HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and has a 1080p (1920 x 1080) 144Hz screen.

MSI Cyborg 15 (RTX 4060): was £1,399 now £898 @ Amazon

You won’t find many better deals for an RTX 4060 laptop before Prime Day than this. MSI’s 15-inch machine is currently £501 off and comes with the aforementioned Nvidia GPU, an Intel Core i7-12650H processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 1080p IPS display.

MSI Raider 17 (RTX 4080): was £3,699 now @ £2,899 @ Amazon

ACT FAST! This limited-time deal knocks a whopping £800 off. This still falls under the “I just won the lottery” bracket in terms of price, yet there’s no denying what a saving this is for a system with an RTX 4080 GPU, Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a huge 4TB SSD.

MSI Titan 18 (RTX 4090): was £4,699 now £4,099 @ Amazon

Alright, this is even more “lotto winner” territory than the last deal. The hefty 18-inch MSI Titan 18 has a mighty RTX 4090 GPU, an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, an absurd 64GB of DDR5 memory, a massive 4TB SSD, and a native screen resolution of 2500 x 1600 pixels.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 (RTX 4070): was $1,999 now £1,699 @ Currys

This 18-inch laptop is currently £300 off and comes with tasty components. Team Green’s RTX 4070 GPU is backed up by an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 2560 x 1600 screen with a 164Hz refresh rate that covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Acer Predator Helios 16 (RTX 4080): was £3,299 now £2,399 @ Overclockers

Yes, that really is a £900 discount. The most epic early Prime Day gaming laptop deal has to be for the Acer Predator Helios 16. This massively reduced portable PC has an RTX 4080 GPU, Intel i9-13900HX CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 2TB SSD, and a Full-HD 250Hz mini-LED display.