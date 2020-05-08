The best Google Home speakers in 2020

Picking the best Google Home speaker for you depends on your needs. Google and other smart home manufacturers offer a large selection of speakers and displays that satisfy all sorts of different scenarios. While it gives you plenty of options to choose from, it doesn’t mean every one is worth buying.

Each is powered by Google Assistant, a virtual butler that comes pre-installed in the Google Home, Nest Mini or Google Nest Hub Max speaker. With one of these Google-brand devices, you can take advantage of the best Google Assistant commands. But there are excellent third-party speakers that support Google Assistant, too.

Like all the best smart speakers, these will listen to your voice and perform a wide number of tasks, such as streaming music from Spotify, Pandora and others; controlling smart home devices such as thermostats and lights; acting as a home communication hub; looking up the weather; and ordering you food. You can even use Google Assistant to control your smart TV, or act as interpreter between two different languages.

What are the best Google Home speakers?

The best Google Home speakers below have pros and cons you’ll want to review before making a buying decision. But based on hours of testing, our top choice is the Nest Mini, which Google released last year as a follow up to the first Home Mini.

Positioned as an Echo Dot rival, the $49 Google Nest Mini is a compact and affordable smart speaker that lets you take advantage of Google Assistant’s superpowers. It sounds fantastic for its size, while far-field microphones can pick up on, “OK Google,” from across a noisy room. It’s fashionable, fabric-swathed design conceals the fact that it’s actually an electronic device. Plus the Nest Mini’s built-in wall-mount means you can free up precious counter space.

For audiophiles who don’t mind spending more, the Sonos One can’t be beat. At 6.4 x 4.7 x 4.7 inches, it’s larger than the Nest Mini, and its sound shows it. Even without Google Assistant, Sonos’ speaker is great for delivering music into every corner of your house. You can customize your audio profile and stream music from hundreds of sources, or pair your Sonos One to your smart TV for a surround sound entertainment system.

The Google Home and Google Nest Hub Max are some of the best Google Home speakers, too. As the company’s first smart speaker, the Google Home is still a leading smart home hub that’s simple to set up and a great introductory device for those looking to raise their home’s IQ. The Nest Hub Max is a more expensive entry-point, but gives Google Assistant a bright touchscreen display and high-quality video chat camera.

The best Google Home speakers you can buy today

1. Google Nest Mini

The best Google Home speaker overall

Size: 3.7 x 1.7 inches | Speakers: 40-millimeter driver | Ports: None | Wireless: 2.4/6 GHz, Bluetooth

Fun color options

Loud for its size

Added microphones

No audio line out

The Google Nest Mini is one of the best Google Home speakers you can get, even though it costs less than $50. Without raising the price or altering the homey, fabric-swathed appearance of the original Google Home Mini, Google made massive interior upgrades that make the Nest Mini miles better than its predecessor. An extra microphone, twice as strong bass and in-house learning chip give it unbeatable value.

Invisible touch controls on the top of the Mini lets you change volume, while a physical switch can be used to deactivate its microphone for those times you don't want Google listening in. Plus, the hook on the back lets you hang it on the wall if you need to save some counter space. The Nest Mini also comes in a variety of colors: a modern-looking light-grey, Chalk, Charcoal gray, Coral orange and Sky blue.

Read our full Google Nest Mini review .

2. Sonos One

The ultimate Google Home speaker for audiophiles

Size: 4.8 x 6.4 inches | Speakers: Dual amplifiers, 1 tweeter, 1 mid-woofer | Ports: None | Wireless: 2.4/5 GHz

Excellent audio quality

Comprehensive Sonos library

Can pair more speakers for whole-house audio

Can't make calls

Not only does the Sonos One rank among the best Google Home speakers, it’s also one of the best smart speakers overall. We’ve yet to review a better-sounding speaker of its size, although you would swear its tunes come from a much larger device. Using Sonos’s stereo sound feature, you can pair two of the Ones together or link them with other Sonos speakers for whole-home audio.

Aside from killer quality, another advantage of the Sonos One is that you can stream from hundreds of audio streaming services, from well-known apps like Spotify to more obscure channels and radio stations from all around the globe. While you don't get all of the abilities of Google Assistant. there's enough there for most. Yes, you'll pay more than you would for a Google-made speaker, but this is the one to get for audiophiles.

Read our full Sonos One review .

3. Google Home

The flagship Google Home speaker is still a quality choice

Size: 5.6 x 3.8 inches | Speakers: 2-inch driver, dual 2-inch passive radiators | Ports: None | Wireless: 2.4/5 GHz

Integrates with your Google tools

Controls Google Cast-enabled devices

Booming bass

Lacks balanced sound, especially on vocals

Google's first smart speaker, the Google Home, has a friendly, vase-shaped design with a bottom cover that can be swapped out. While Amazon has made several different versions of its Echo smart speaker, Google has stuck with its original Google Home over the years. As one of the best Google Home speakers, it delivers good sound — and booming bass — for the price.

Plus, you can use Google Home to control Chromecast-enabled devices, such as TVs. And its initial release several years ago, the Google Home has dropped in price; at the moment, it's just $49, half off its regular price of $99. However, Google no longer offers the Home in multiple colors. Now, you can only get it in white with a charcoal gray base. And it’s likely the last Google-made speaker without ‘Nest’ branding.

Read our full Google Home review .

4. Google Nest Hub Max

The best Google Home smart display

Size: 9.9 x 7.2 x 4 inches | Speakers: Dual 18-millimeter 10-Watt tweeters, 75-millimeter 30-Watt woofer | Ports: None | Wireless: 2.4/5 GHz, Bluetooth | Display: 1280 x 800

Great speakers

Clever motion-tracking

Privacy switch blocks camera and microphones

Can only make video calls using Google Duo

Why settle for an average Google Home speaker when you can get one with a gorgeous touchscreen, too? The Google Nest Hub Max is a great smart speaker — it has two 18-millimeter, 10-Watt tweeters and one 75-millimeter, 30-Watt woofer, which pump out great audio — but the star of the show is its massive 10-inch display. Whether you use touch controls or go hands-free with voice commands, you can stream videos, follow up step-by-step recipes, control your smart home devices, and even get a glimpse at how long your commute will be.

You can use the Nest Hub Max’s camera to make video calls (sadly, via Google Duo only), with a clever motion-tracking feature that will keep you in the center of the frame as you move about a room. It's a game-changer when you're in the kitchen prepping food, and can't stay still in front of the display. We also appreciate the camera privacy switch, and imagine others will, too.

Read our full Google Nest Hub Max review.

5. Sonos Move

A booming, portable Google Home speaker

Size: 9.4 x 6.3 x 5 inches | Speakers: 2 amplifiers, 1 tweeter, 1 mid-woofer | Ports: None | Wireless: 2.4/5 GHz, Bluetooth

Superb audio quality

Built-in Automatic TruePlay technology

Comprehensive durability

Heavy for a portable device

The Sonos Move is the one of the best Google Home speakers and the overall best-sounding portable smart speaker on the market. You're able to carry it around your home and nearby outdoor area while still having access to Sonos' complete streaming collection. It also offers Auto TruePlay, an intuitive technology that uses the speaker’s internal microphones to make it sound the best for its environment, whether it’s a large backyard or small front porch.

The Move is also weather-resistant and can take a beating — we dropped ours on concrete without any damage. That said, it's pretty hefty, weighing in at 6 pounds.. Also, if you leave the range of your Wi-Fi network, you lose all of the Move's smart features, and have to rely on a Bluetooth connection to your phone. At $400, it's an expensive device. But, if you want the best audio in an outdoor setting, this is the smart speaker to get.

Read our full Sonos Move review .

6. JBL Link 20

A less expensive portable Google Home speaker

Size: 8.3 x 3.7 inches | Speakers: Dual 10-Watt | Ports: None | Wireless: 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth

Powered by Google Assistant

Portable and rugged

Well-balanced overall sound

If you're looking for a portable, yet affordable smart speaker, the JBL Link 20 is it. Its battery lasts for up to 10 hours, so it should be able to power your party all through the day. And this mesh-covered speaker can also withstand being submerged in water for up to 30 minutes. So, if you leave it out in a rainstorm overnight, it should still work fine.

In our review, we found the JBL Link 20 sounds great, with well-balanced treble, bass and midtones. It's also loud enough, up to 90 decibels, to fill an outdoor patio or other open space. Though the Link 20 is one of the best Google Home speaker, it doesn’t support hands-free calls, so you’ll want to stick to a Google brand speaker if that feature is important to you.

Read our full JBL Link 20 review .

7. Lenovo Smart Clock

A compact Google Home speaker for your nightstand

Size: 4.48 x 3.14 x 3.11 inches | Speakers: 1.5-inch 3W | Ports: USB-A | Wireless: 2.4/5 GHz, Bluetooth | Display: 800 x 400

The Lenovo Smart Clock is our favorite Google Assistant-powered alarm clock and one of the best Google Home speakers you can buy. With an adorable, four-inch display, it's the perfect smart home device to keep on your bedside table. You can choose from a number of different clock faces in various colors and styles, depending on your room’s aesthetic. The grey fabric casing provides a neutral and modern look, too.

At night, the Lenovo Smart Clock’s display dims and plays relaxing ambient noises, if you wish. There's even decent audio — certainly better than you might expect from an alarm clock. Its bassline is even strong enough to shake your mattress, which could come in handy if you have a hard time getting out of your bed in the morning.

Read our full Lenovo Smart Clock review .

8. Lenovo Smart Display

A good Google Nest Hub Max alternative

Size: 12.3 x 6.8 x 5.4 inches | Speakers: 2-inch 10W | Ports: None | Wireless: 2.4/5 GHz, Bluetooth | Display: 1920 x 1200

Good audio quality

Excellent touch-screen interface

Plays YouTube videos

Need to download Google Duo app to receive video calls on phone

The Lenovo Smart Display was the first Google Assistant-powered smart display worth buying. It’s a well-rounded device that’s available in several sizes, depending on what fits your space best. Lenovo’s smart display still has a sharper screen and more stylish design than most of its competitors, plus it benefits from Google’s user-friendly interface.

One of our favorite things about the Lenovo Smart Display is Ambient Mode, which shows the time and weather in the lower left corner when the display isn’t in use. It can also change the background image from a preset album you've assigned in Google Photos. If you're committed to Google's ecosystem of products— as many Android smartphone users are — it's one less step to access your photos.

The original Lenovo Smart Display is available in 8- and 10-inch sizes, and the company recently released the smaller Lenovo Smart Display 7 .

Read our full Lenovo Smart Display review .

9. Bose Portable Home Speaker

A quality, portable Google Home speaker with 360-degree sound

Size: 7.5 x 4.7 x 4.1 inches | Speakers: high-excursion transducer, 3 passive radiators | Ports: None | Wireless: 2.4/5 GHz, Bluetooth

Lightweight design

Convenient carrying handle

Extreme volume

Not waterproof

The Bose Portable Home Speaker is one of the best Google Home speakers because it boasts Bose-caliber sound, plus Google Assistant integration and impressive portability. In our review, we found the Bose Portable Home Speaker is a quality option if you're a fan of the Bose brand and wish your voice assistant followed you around.

Although the Sonos Move is the favored portable smart speaker, Bose’s version provides fuller listening with its 360-degree grille setup. Plus its cute, fabric-swathed handle and lightweight design make it easier to schlep around your house than the towering Move. Both the matte black and white-silver finishes lend the pail-shaped Bose Portable Home Speaker a modern look, while its long battery life lets you carry it around with you all day long.

Read our full Bose Portable Home Speaker review .

10. Google Home (Nest) Hub

A more affordable Google Nest Hub Max alternative.

Size: 7 x 4.7 x 2.7 inches | Speakers: Unknown | Ports: None | Wireless: 2.4/5 GHz, Bluetooth | Display: 1024 x 600

Doesn’t crowd your counter

Easy phone calling

YouTube and Google Photos integration

Weak bass

The Google Home Hub (now called the Google Nest Hub) is a smart display that’s small enough not to crowd your counter, with easy phone calling and seamless YouTube and Google Photos integration. However, it's a bit too small to watch movies or TV on, and the sound lacks strong bass. We’d recommend the larger Google Nest Hub Max or Lenovo Smart Display as your primary home display, and perhaps use the more affordable Google Home Hub in smaller rooms.

It’s size is convenient for controlling your smart home devices, making a quick phone call or getting the answer to a random query in a pinch. It doesn’t have a webcam, so you won’t be able to make video calls. But some people might like having a functional Google Home smart display without introducing a camera into their home.

Read our full Google Home Hub review .

How to choose the best Google Home speaker for you

The key decision you’ll have to make while shopping for one of the best Google Home speakers is whether you’re looking for a standard, wired speaker, a portable speaker or a speaker with a display. If this is your first smart home purchase, you’ll want to opt for the Nest Mini, Google Home or Sonos One. All are simple to set up and lay a foundation for getting your other gadgets connected.

If you have a large family or spend a lot of time in the kitchen or other shared space, a smart speaker with a display is a better choice. You can check in on your security cameras and video doorbells, get recipe advice and make calls. Video calls can only be made with the Nest Hub Max or Lenovo Smart Display, though.

And if you’re always on the move and want to carry your soundtrack around with you, consider opting for one of the portable Google Home speaker options, like the Sonos Move or JBL Link 20.

How we test the best Google Home speakers

When testing any of the best Google Home speakers, the first thing we look at is audio quality. After all, if a speaker doesn't sound good, then what use is it? We consider the price and purpose of the smart speaker here, too. If it's a small, budget device, we wouldn't expect it to sound as good as something that costs five times as much. That said, if a speaker costs a couple hundred dollars, it better sound awesome.

Because it's a smart speaker, we also take into account what you can do with the voice assistant embedded inside. While smart speakers made by Google have all of the abilities of Google Assistant, some third-party manufacturers exclude certain features, such as the ability to make voice calls. So, if a speaker made by Google sounds the same as one made by another company, but that latter speaker doesn't have all of Google Assistant, then Google's device will get a higher rating