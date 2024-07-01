This new Sony OLED TV is already $600 off ahead of Prime Day

Experience all of your favorite entertainment and gaming moments on a brand new 77-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV, which boasts exceptional upgrades at a killer discount.

Right now you can get the Sony 77-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV for just $3,298 at Amazon. That’s as much as $600 slashed on this brand new TV, one that sports several enticing upgrades over its predecessor and stands tall as among one of our favorite TVs from Sony’s 2024 TV lineup .

Sony 77" Bravia 8 4K OLED TV: was $3,899 now $3,298 @ Amazon

The Bravia 8 is the only new OLED TV that Sony is set to release this year and it invites some incredible upgrades to make itself stand out in the company's Mini-LED range. With a 120Hz refresh rate, two HDMI 2.1 inputs, and a 50W speaker system, the Bravia 8 makes itself known as an enticing new option among OLED TVs.

Price check: $3,299 @ Best Buy

With 4th of July sales around the corner, this 77-inch TV will be the perfect window into Independence Day. Released just a few months prior, the Sony Bravia 8 wrangles a WOLED panel together with the XR processor that leverages a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s got a potential spot among the best gaming TVs even despite the fact that it doesn’t come equipped with either FreeSync or G-Sync.

You simp;y can’t go wrong with an OLED panel, as it allows the best views in everything from graming to general HDR entertainment viewing. On the HDR front, it comes equipped with Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10, which gives you the keys to some incredible performance in this area.

It's also kitted out with a 50W speaker system that boasts Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio+, a new feature allows the TV to play sounds as if they are outputting directly from the screen, making sounds feel more realistic and lifelike. Dolby Atmos support also ensures you don't need to add any of the best soundbars to it.

With TVs getting bigger, that 77-inch configuration might feel a bit too big for most but it's fast becoming the perfect size and will ensure you don't miss a single beat of the action on the upcoming Paris Olympics. It's one of the best early Prime Day deals on arguably one of the best TVs in Sony's new lineup.