This insane 240W power bank can charge a MacBook Pro from 0% to 100% or your iPhone 16 three times over

An important factor in any mobile device is battery life. Generally, the bigger the battery capacity, the longer smartphones, laptops, headphones and more last. Seeing a device enter low power mode is anxiety-inducing while you're out and about, and that's why we have power banks. But this Starship 240W Power Bank aims to change this in a big way.

AOHi is on a mission to develop the most power-packed portable charger on the market, and seeing as it combines 240W output, a 27,600mAh battery capacity and sturdy 15-layer protection, it looks to be well on its way there.

The Starship 240W Power Bank comes with two USB-C and one USB-A port, with the former supporting Power Delivery (PD) 3.1 technology to deliver up to 140W charging. That's wicked fast, as it claims to be able to charge a MacBook Pro 16 from 0% to 56% in 30 minutes.

(Image credit: AOHi)

The power bank features a 140W and 100W dual-port output, and with its USB-A port, it means you can charge three devices simultaneously. While it's not like other power banks offer this many ports, it's great for those traveling for work, going on a multi-day trek or camping at a weekend-long festival in need of precious battery power for their portable devices.

While it's airline-approved, the Starship power bank also offers "15-layer protection," as AOHi states. This means it can withstand high and low temperatures, offers short-circuit and overcharge protection and more. Along with this, the smartphone charger company also states it "retains more than 90% of its performance even after two years of use."

There's good news for those who often take long-haul flights, too; the Starship 240W Power Bank is TSA-approved, complying with the 99.36Wh battery limit so you won't get stopped and searched every time you go through security. And, with its blocky yet compact 6.6 x 2.1 x 1.9-inch dimensions and 1.68-pound weight, it makes the device quite travel-friendly.

So, how much charge does it offer to devices? Here's a claimed breakdown of how long it can last before needing to be plugged in:

MacBook Pro 16 – Fully charges 1 time

iPhone 16 – 3.7 charges

iPad Pro 12.9" – 4.1 charges

Galaxy S23 – 4.1 charges

DJI Mavic Air 2 – 2.2 charges

Announced as a Kickstarter campaign, the smartphone charger company already surpassed its pledged $5,000 goal for the power bank. It starts at $99 (originally $199) with pre-orders now available, with estimated deliveries expected to be around January 2025.

How does the Starship 240W Power Bank compare to the rest?

(Image credit: AOHi)

AOHi makes a lot of big claims for its Starship 240W Power Bank, and if they are all tried and tested, this could take a top spot on our list of best power banks — but it will be expensive at its full $199 price.

The Starship portable charger aims to surpass two leading power banks: the Sharge Shargeek 170 and Anker 737. Compared to their 170W and 140W power, respectively, the Starship is well ahead with its 240W output. Plus, it comes with even more battery capacity at 27,600mAh, with the Shargeek 170 offering 24,00mAh and the Anker 737 bringing 25,600mAh.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Power Bank Power Output Battery Capacity Starship Power Bank 240W 27,600mAh Sharge Shargeek 170 170W 24,00mAh Anker 737 140W 25,600mAh Ugreen Nexode Power Bank 140W 25,000mAh

As far as power banks go, power output and battery life are the main ways to beat the competition. Although, it has to be said that the Shargeek 170 ($179 at Amazon) and Anker 737 ($149 at Amazon) are more affordable.

It's also not taking into account another huge contender: Ugreen. The Ugreen Nexode Power Bank with 145W power output and a 25,000mAh capacity is $99 at Amazon, which is quite the price difference. Still, the Starship Power Bank takes the cake with its pure 240W power.

Of course, I have yet to try AOHi's power bank, so it remains to be seen whether it works as efficiently as it looks.