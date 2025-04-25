I traveled 500 miles with this laptop backpack — and it's done wonders for my daily commute

I've never given enough credit to a good laptop backpack. Despite lugging around some of the best laptops, tablets and other gadgets while traveling to and from the office and beyond, not once did I think, "hey, you know what my back deserves? Comfort."

You see, I've stuck with a hastily bought rucksack I got at a supermarket before heading over to London over four years ago, and while it's done the job of packing what I need, it lacks the support and storage for my daily commutes. I didn't realize this until I came across the Alpaka Bravo Backpack.

Whether it's carrying my work essentials during my trips to the office in London or making my way around the country for events or vacationing, this backpack has become my trusty travel companion thanks to its comfort, space and secret pockets (with a touch of style).

After traveling 500 miles with the Bravo backpack to see how it handles (and if The Proclaimers are reading this, I'd travel 500 more), it's easily one of the best laptop bags around — and there are a few reasons why.

Alpaka Bravo Backpack (23L): $159 at alpakagear.com With its spacious 23-liter capacity, breathable, hard-padded back panels, a protective 16-inch laptop sleeve and several zip pockets in the right places, the Alpaka Bravo Backpack is the laptop bag to keep an eye on — as it's even (surprisingly) competitively priced.

Alpaka Bravo Backpack (23L) UK: £122 @ Alpaka

Ample space

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

Bags are made to carry as many of your things as possible, but it's one thing to have a lot of space, and another to make use of a lot of space. With its 23-liter capacity, the Alpaka Bravo Backpack leans towards the latter.

During my daily commute, I often bring several items along the journey to make sure I'm geared up for the day (or multiple days if I'm staying overnight). That includes my work laptop, my 13-inch MacBook Air M3, a chunky MagSafe power bank, chargers and cables, a USB-C hub, sunglasses, some lunch, a water bottle and a change of clothes. Heck, I'll even throw in my Meta Quest 3 if I get a chance to use it.

All is to say that I take quite a few items with me, but the Bravo backpack has room for it all. More importantly, I don't have to cram everything in and sift through a bundled mess every time I open the bag — there are several compartments and pockets to organize my clutter.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

The front section, which comes with a fold-down flap, comes with two slots that can fit a smartphone or compact camera (with my power bank making for a great fit here), another two narrow slots for pens, a mesh zip pocket for smaller valuables and, of course, the rest of the section itself. Already, that can fit my chargers, sunglasses, Quest 3 controllers and other miscellaneous items.

As for the main compartment, aside from having enough space to fit the Meta Quest headset, clothes and lunch, it delivers a padded 16-inch laptop sleeve and an additional two zip pockets (one on the flap, the other on the sleeve). There's enough room to comfortably fit both laptops, and I even placed my massive 17-inch gaming laptop in there alone once. A tighter squeeze, but it worked.

Handily, there's also a "secret" security pocket hidden along the side. The zipper can even be tucked away just to keep it from prying eyes, and there's enough room to place a wallet, passport or even AirTags, which is always welcome. Plus, this pocket is placed just in front of the sturdy back panel, meaning I don't feel any items pocking into my back.

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

As for my water bottle, there are pockets just for that on each side, and it could easily fit my 1-liter bottle. Not the biggest capacity I've seen, but I'm a fan of how these pockets seamlessly meld with the rest of the bag, rather than them just being made of stretchy mesh material.

Everything has its place, and the backpack isn't bulging at the seams when I put all my stuff in. Each section, along with the pockets, has plenty of depth, and that's more than enough for my general travels.

Lightweight comfort

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

One key issue I've found when using other backpacks is that I generally rely on the placement of items in my bag so it's comfortable on my back. What I've realized is that their back panels suck.

Not with the Bravo backpack. Its padded mesh back panels come with a hardback, meaning I don't have to feel any edges of items poking at me while walking around. Generally, it makes for a more sturdy bag that doesn't flop around.

Speaking of, when I'm rushing to catch a train or walking in and out of crowds post-haste, the Bravo stays firmly on my back. The extra-padded straps are easily adjustable for comfort, and there's even a magnetic clasp for a more secure fit. Now, when I'm making a dash towards last-minute transport, it doesn't feel like my bag will fly off me.

At just 2.6 pounds, it doesn't add a lot to what I'm carrying, but it feels like the weight works for me rather than against me

The backpack feels like it distributes weight well enough, too. At just 2.6 pounds, it doesn't add a lot to what I'm carrying, but it feels like the weight works for me rather than against me, which I've felt my last backpack always seemingly dragging me down.

This all gives my back some much-needed relief from the strain of carrying my belongings on a daily basis. I mean, if you're carrying something heavy, it will be heavy (apologies for being Captain Obvious), but I've found that the Bravo backpack lightens that burden.

Durable style

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

Now, London can be a wet place at any time of the year, so I'm caught in the rain quite often. It's a great way to see if the Bravo backpack is durable enough to withstand a soaking, and thanks to its water-resistant fabric and zippers, it's able to keep all that "wet" at bay.

Next up is the fact I'm constantly dropping my bag at my feet in sardine-like spaces on public transport (or, if I'm lucky, finding a seat). It's important that this backpack can withstand any smudges, nicks and dings, too. So far, I've found none of these, not even at the bottom of the bag, which stands testament that the "Axoflux 400D Ripstop Nylon" material it's made from is durable enough for the wear and tear of the day.

That material doesn't make the Bravo backpack flashy in the least. That's a good thing, as its minimalist style with a smooth black color is right up my alley.

It makes for a professional, premium-looking bag that I'd happily take around anywhere, from the office to vacation spots.

Is this backpack for you?

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

There are laptop backpacks for all types, but the Alpaka Bravo Backpack is one for most. Not only does it offer the space, compartments and comfort you'd want for everyday travels, especially if you carry a lot of tech, but its simplistic design and durability make sure this backpack lasts you a good long while.

At $159/£122, this isn't even the most expensive bag you can get. It may not be as big as a bag like the Troubadour Apex 3.0 ($245/£245), but it will certainly save you more cash.

If you've been neglecting how you carry around your daily essentials and feeling that your back could use some brief respite, like I did, it's probably time to invest in a new backpack, and the Alpaka Bravo Backpack would make a fine choice.