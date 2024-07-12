This is the best iPad case I’ve ever bought and it’s reduced in early Prime Day deal

The best Prime Day deals don’t need to revolve around extravagant purchases that are going to cost huge bags of cash. Sometimes a discount on a cheap product that is going to make your life that little bit easier can be the deal you end up savoring the most. And that’s certainly the case with this iPad accessory I recently bought.

Right now, the ZtotopCases for New iPad Pro 13-inch M4 Leather Folio Cover is on sale for $25 at Amazon . Granted, that’s only a $4 saving compared to this cover's normal $29 retail price. But c’mon, we’re talking about a product that’s already cheap to begin with, and I wanted to bring it to the attention of owners of the 13-inch iPad Pro 2024, as it’s an accessory that has helped me squeeze even more enjoyment out of Apple’s sensational tablet.

ZtotopCases for iPad Pro 13-inch M4 Leather Folio Cover: was $29 now $25 @ Amazon

This leather cover for the new 13-inch iPad Pro 2024 is made from cloth and synthetic leather and comes in denim black or four other colors, black, blue, brown and purple. It features an auto sleep/wake function and multiple horizontal grooves that let you place your iPad at different angles.

ZtotopCases for iPad Pro 13-inch M4 Leather Folio Cover: was £27 now £24 @ Amazon

This case is also on sale in the U.K. at time of writing. Alongside the features mentioned above, this third-party accessory also includes a small elastic loop to keep your iPad Magic Pencil in place, alongside a handy leather strap to help keep the cover shut, and a storage sleeve for placing away credit cards or small documents.

This case actually arrived before I got my iPad Pro M4 — there’s a chance I got a smidge overly excited regarding my latest Apple purchase. In my defense, I've been waiting for an OLED iPad for what feels like an Ice Age. The biggest compliment I can pay this faux leather case? It makes me wish I could take back all that money I’ve spent on Apple Magic Keyboards down the years.

I recently wrote that I’d been using my iPad wrong. And I don’t mean my current slab from Crew Cupertino. I’m referring to all the previous iPads I’ve owned. I’ve had a couple of iPad Pro models in the past, and each time I paid over $300/£300 for Apple’s official Magic Keyboard case. While I accept it’s a quality accessory and I love how its magnets hold the iPad in place like its floating, it’s not worth the $349 I’ve given to Apple in the past.

Before I forked out for the 13-inch iPad Pro 2024, I realized I’d barely used the Magic Keyboard on my iPad Pro 2021. While I did the odd bit of late night writing on it, primarily it was a Netflix machine to me first and foremost. Considering I knew I was going to use the new Tandem OLED model the same way, I thought sparing myself hundreds of dollars on a case I wasn’t going to get the full benefit from seemed like a sensible idea.

Give me cover

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

And that’s certainly proven to be the case. I love this leather cover. Though I’m probably the last person on this planet who should ever be consulted when it comes to matters of fashion, I do think this denim black cover from ZtotopCases looks pretty grown-up and professional. And no, it’s not real leather, but the materials the company has used feels better to the touch than a lot of fak… sorry, “synthetic” leather I’ve felt before.

I also love this case’s grooves that let me place my iPad Pro in a variety of increasingly laidback positions. Usually I have my tablet standing as upright as possible, as I really don’t need more excuses to make my posture worse. The elastic band on the outside of the case (which keeps your iPad nice and stable when it's shut) and a sturdy hand strap also make it a lot easier to hold the 1.28 pound tablet — trust me, that’s heavier than it sounds.

As I say, stuff that you splurge on during Prime Day doesn’t have to put you in the red. If you’ve treated yourself to the largest new iPad Pro and can’t quite bear the thought of giving Apple hundreds more for the Magic Keyboard, this leather cover is well made and offers fantastic value for money. I only wish the actual iPad had cost me 25 bucks.