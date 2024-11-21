iPad 10th gen just hit lowest price ever for Black Friday — the best iPad value just got better

Apple's lineup of iPads are arguably the best tablets around, but their prices can be steep. That's where Black Friday deals come in handy, and it's just made the iPad 10th Gen more affordable than ever.

As of now, the iPad 10th Gen is down to just $279 on Amazon, and that's the lowest we've seen Apple's entry-level tablet. With its sleek redesign, commendable 10.9-inch display, and faster A14 chip, this is the tablet for most. If you're after an affordable tablet upgrade, this fantastic deal is not to be sneezed at.

Apple iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $279 at Amazon This A14-powered tablet is going for an absolute steal right now. The 10th Gen iPad measures 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.

Take a look at our iPad 10th Gen review to see how far Apple's entry-level tablet has come over the years. Our reviewer Mark Spoonauer states that it "delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet, offering a larger display than its predecessor along with a sleeker design, faster A14 Bionic chip and USB-C charging."



I've been rocking the iPad Air (2020) since it launched, and it's been a mainstay on my desk (and everywhere else) since. Now, thanks to the redesign and upgrade, the more recent 10th Gen iPad offers similar specs to the Air, and comes at even better value than the amount I dished out for the iPad Air at the time.



One of its downsides was that this iPad had a $449 starting price when it launched. Thankfully, that's now been reduced, but this Black Friday deal made it even more affordable.

So, why consider it? For one, it offers a thinner and lighter design with flatter edges (like the Air and Pro models), has a capable A14 chip that blasts through everyday tasks, and offers a colorful, bright 10.9-inch display for all your scrolling and streaming needs. Oh, and it comes in four attractive colors.



It may not be as powerful as the current M2 iPad Air or offer much storage at 64GB, but if you don't need that much power and don't want to spend as much, the iPad 10th Gen will do just the trick. It's the iPad I'd grab for the money.



There are plenty of great Apple Black Friday deals to sink your teeth into, so get shopping if now is the time for upgrades.