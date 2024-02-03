Super Bowl deals — 13 best deals on TVs, soundbars and more for your party
Time is running out on these Super Bowl deals
Super Bowl Sunday is next weekend. If you're hosting a party — or hoping to upgrade your TV — now is the best time to make your purchases. Retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are offering hundreds of Super Bowl deals on everything from 4K TVs to air fryers.
With so many deals to browse, picking the best discounts can be challenging. So I've hand-picked the best Super Bowl deals based on devices we've reviewed and recommend. From our favorite OLED TV to our top soundbar, here are the best Super Bowl deals that can still arrive in time for the big game. (For more deals, check out our guide to the best Super Bowl TV deals and our primer on how to watch Super Bowl 2024 live stream).
Best Super Bowl deals
TVs
Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy
The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
Price check: $449 @ Amazon
LG 70" 4K TV: was $648 now $498 @ Walmart
Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and HomeKit.
Price check: sold out @ LG
LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896 @ Amazon
The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for sports fans with a 120Hz refresh rate that promises smooth action. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.
48" for $996 ($50 off)
55" for $1,296 ($203 off)
65" for $1,596 ($403 off)
77" for $2,296 ($150 off)
83" for $3,796 w/ $100 credit ($1,530)
TCL QM8 65" Mini-LED TV: was $1,098 now $898 @ Walmart
The TCL QM8 is one of TCL's best TVs, leveraging some awesome specs for a well-rounded experience few can complain about. The QM8 offers a 120Hz refresh rate for impeccable sports scenes, up to as much as 240Hz via VRR, and both DTS Virtual: X and Dolby Atmos support. It also comes with WiFi 6 and Google TV OS, so all of your favorite content can be found and played straight from the device. In our TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV review, we said it's one of the brightest TVs we've tested and a great value. (Note: Amazon offers the same prices).
75" for $1,298 ($1,001 off)
85" for $1,798 ($200 off)
Air fryers
DASH Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
With a smaller 2.6-quart capacity, this air fryer suits those cooking for two or a small family. Its compact design measures just 8.7 x 10.8 x 11.3 inches and comes in a variety of colors so you can go all out and match your team's theme. DASH couldn't have made this fryer any more intuitive to use. Two single dials control the time and temperature (up to 30 minutes and up to 400F). At just under $50, good air fryers won’t come much cheaper.
Price check: $49 @ Target
Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE: was $99 now $84 @ Amazon
Cosori's slightly smaller capacity air fryer is a strong everyday performer at a great price. It features a 5-quart capacity, which feeds up to four people, and comes with 9 streamlined cooking functions based on types of food ranging from veggies to steaks. The temperature can be set up to 450°F, and it indicates when it’s time to shake or turn the food. It comes with a handy recipe book to get you started, and its parts are dishwasher-safe.
Ninja SP101 Air Fryer Oven: was $220 now $149 @ Amazon
This popular design from Ninja combines 8 cooking functionalities into a compact rectangular oven that flips up and away when its not in use. The Ninja SP101 not only saves counter space but also expands the types of dishes you can make beyond proteins and sides like wings and things. For example, you can bake dessert or heat up a game day dip in its spacious interior.
Price check: $209 @ Target | $214 @ Walmart
Soundbars
Roku Streambar: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon
Save $30 on the Roku Streambar, a soundbar and streaming box combo. The Streambar is a 4K media player with access to all your favorite streaming apps, and we noted in our Roku Streambar review that it has excellent audio for its size. Plus, there's built-in Bluetooth for streaming from your phone.
Price check: $99 @ Best Buy
Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon
The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but for this price it's not too bad. It's sold exclusively via Amazon.
Yamaha Audio YAS-209BL: was $349 now $159 @Amazon
The Yamaha Audio YAS-209BL is our favorite budget soundbar, so any deal on it is worth taking note of. As we say in our Yamaha YAS-209 review, it delivers solid sound and offers a great user experience due to its Alexa integration. This the cheapest it's ever been and a massive steal.
Price check: $159 @ Walmart
Streaming devices
Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon
The latest version of Roku's popular streaming stick is our pick for the best streaming device you can buy, and that was before it dropped to a new low price. The Roku 4K offers access to all the streaming services you need via a clean interface. Plus, Dolby Vision ensures solid picture quality to a strong standard, and the new long-range Wi-Fi receiver helps you ditch buffering issues.
Price check: $39 @ Best Buy | $39 @ Target
Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said the it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want.
Price check: $39 @ Best Buy | $54 @ Target
Amazon Fire TV Cube (2022): was $139 now $114 @ Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 is on sale at its lowest price ever. This device offers speedy performance and an easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A, and HDMI-in. If you want a premium streaming device, this is the gadget to get. In our Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 review, we said the 3rd Generation Fire TV Cube is the best Fire TV yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for all of us device-jugglers.
Price check: $114 @ Best Buy
