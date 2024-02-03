Super Bowl deals — 13 best deals on TVs, soundbars and more for your party

Super Bowl Sunday is next weekend. If you're hosting a party — or hoping to upgrade your TV — now is the best time to make your purchases. Retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are offering hundreds of Super Bowl deals on everything from 4K TVs to air fryers.

With so many deals to browse, picking the best discounts can be challenging. So I've hand-picked the best Super Bowl deals based on devices we've reviewed and recommend. From our favorite OLED TV to our top soundbar, here are the best Super Bowl deals that can still arrive in time for the big game. (For more deals, check out our guide to the best Super Bowl TV deals and our primer on how to watch Super Bowl 2024 live stream).

Best Super Bowl deals

TVs

Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy

The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Price check: $449 @ Amazon

LG 70" 4K TV: was $648 now $498 @ Walmart

Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and HomeKit.

Price check: sold out @ LG

Air fryers

DASH Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

With a smaller 2.6-quart capacity, this air fryer suits those cooking for two or a small family. Its compact design measures just 8.7 x 10.8 x 11.3 inches and comes in a variety of colors so you can go all out and match your team's theme. DASH couldn't have made this fryer any more intuitive to use. Two single dials control the time and temperature (up to 30 minutes and up to 400F). At just under $50, good air fryers won’t come much cheaper.

Price check: $49 @ Target

Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE: was $99 now $84 @ Amazon

Cosori's slightly smaller capacity air fryer is a strong everyday performer at a great price. It features a 5-quart capacity, which feeds up to four people, and comes with 9 streamlined cooking functions based on types of food ranging from veggies to steaks. The temperature can be set up to 450°F, and it indicates when it’s time to shake or turn the food. It comes with a handy recipe book to get you started, and its parts are dishwasher-safe.

Ninja SP101 Air Fryer Oven: was $220 now $149 @ Amazon

This popular design from Ninja combines 8 cooking functionalities into a compact rectangular oven that flips up and away when its not in use. The Ninja SP101 not only saves counter space but also expands the types of dishes you can make beyond proteins and sides like wings and things. For example, you can bake dessert or heat up a game day dip in its spacious interior.

Price check: $209 @ Target | $214 @ Walmart

Soundbars

Roku Streambar: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the Roku Streambar, a soundbar and streaming box combo. The Streambar is a 4K media player with access to all your favorite streaming apps, and we noted in our Roku Streambar review that it has excellent audio for its size. Plus, there's built-in Bluetooth for streaming from your phone.

Price check: $99 @ Best Buy

Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but for this price it's not too bad. It's sold exclusively via Amazon.

Yamaha Audio YAS-209BL: was $349 now $159 @Amazon

The Yamaha Audio YAS-209BL is our favorite budget soundbar, so any deal on it is worth taking note of. As we say in our Yamaha YAS-209 review, it delivers solid sound and offers a great user experience due to its Alexa integration. This the cheapest it's ever been and a massive steal.

Price check: $159 @ Walmart

Streaming devices

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The latest version of Roku's popular streaming stick is our pick for the best streaming device you can buy, and that was before it dropped to a new low price. The Roku 4K offers access to all the streaming services you need via a clean interface. Plus, Dolby Vision ensures solid picture quality to a strong standard, and the new long-range Wi-Fi receiver helps you ditch buffering issues.

Price check: $39 @ Best Buy | $39 @ Target