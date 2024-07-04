Snag the best early Prime Day deals — 35 items I would shop right now

Prime Day deals are just around the corner — July 16 and 17 to be exact — and while the shopping holiday promises a flood of discounts and deals, we're here to let you in on a little secret: there's no need to wait for the savings! Early deals can sometimes be better than those on Prime Day. Plus, shopping early means less competition and a reduced chance of those must-have items running out of stock.

Right now, Amazon is offering unbeatable deals on beauty tools, kitchen appliances, smart home devices, TVs, tablets and much more. It's a great opportunity to snag anything that's been on your wishlist. For example, the Dyson Airstrait Straightener is $100 off the original price. Plus, you can snag a home security bundle that includes a Blink Outdoor 4-Pack of cameras for $132 ($207 off).

Although we're hoping more deals pop up the closer we get to Prime Day, you really can't beat these huge markdowns on must-have items. Check out these 35 items I recommend adding to your shopping cart ahead of Prime Day!

Top picks

Waterpik Portable Water Flosser: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Fed up with buying floss? This portable water flosser provides a unique combination of water pressure and pulsations to clean deep between teeth and below the gum line, helping to remove plaque and debris that regular brushing or flossing can't always reach. The device is rechargeable, portable and has an extra quiet design, making it perfect for use in your bathroom or when traveling.

Nespresso Vertuo: was $209 now $114 @ Amazon

This stylish unit works with Nespresso Vertuo capsules, available in 30 aromatic blends. It can make various sizes including 5-, 8-, and 18-oz coffees, as well as single and double espresso. It uses a one-touch brewing system and looks luxurious in a black-matte rose gold. In our Nespresso Vertuo review we said its smart technology makes brewing coffee foolproof

FOREO Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush: was $219 now $153 @ Amazon

The FOREO Luna 3 is a 2-in-1 facial cleansing and firming brush that has won praise from the likes of Marie Claire, Allure, and Cosmo. It uses proprietary T-Sonic pulsations to remove dirt and makeup residue from underneath your pores. The pulsations are gentle and provide a soothing effect as the device glides across your face, lifting excess dirt and oil. It's also currently on sale in the purple color.

Ninja IG651 Foodi Smart XL Pro Grill: was $369 now $179 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a grill to cook all your food to perfection this 4th of July, the Ninja Foodi Grill will get the job "well done!" It heats up to 500°F and offers steakhouse-style grilling, griddle searing and air fry crisping all in one. It's currently 50% off at Amazon.

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Luggage: was $479 now $219 @ Amazon

Summer travel plans? This set of luggage that includes a spinner and carry-on will be your trusty travel sidekicks. They are extremely light, have a durable shell and the double spinner wheels allow you to roll the suitcase easily.

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

The Shark FlexStyle Hair Styling System can be used as a powerful, no-heat-damage hair dryer or an ultra-versatile multi-styler letting you curl, volumize, smooth, or dry. It is often compared to the popular Dyson Airwrap, but it's currently less than half the price (and might even be the superior choice performance-wise). We recommend jumping on this deal!

Dyson Airstrait Straightener: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

The Dyson Airstrait is an innovative tool that heats and directs air to style your air from wet to straight in one swoop, with less heat damage versus traditional iron plates. There are three preset temperatures to choose from when styling wet hair — 175°F, 230°F and 285°F — or alternatively, you can use 250°F, 285°F or boost mode to refresh and straighten dry hair. Three airflow speeds gives you effective control of the power and the LCD screen provides a premium finish.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart: was $459 now $349 @ Amazon

A Tom's Guide favorite, in KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart stand mixer review, we dubbed it the "best kitchen purchase" you can ever make. It beats, whisks, and kneads at 10 different speeds, so you don't have to, reducing recipe times. The bowl is big enough to support 9 dozen cookies or 4 loaves of bread at a time. This machine also boasts a 59-point planetary mixing action — fancy words that translate into incredibly mixed ingredients. Plus, it ships with a flat beater, coated dough hook, 6-wire whip, and 1-piece pouring shield.

Smart home

Amazon Luna Controller: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

The Luna Controller is designed for Amazon's cloud gaming service of the same name. It connects to Amazon directly through its own Wi-Fi connection, which according to Amazon reduces lag by 17 to 30 milliseconds. This deal matches the lowest price we've seen so far.

Eero Mesh WiFi Router: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

As we said in our Eero mesh router review, this device delivers reliable WiFi coverage across your whole home at a reasonable price. It's easy to set up and the router has a small footprint, making it easy to blend into the rest of your home decor.

Ring Solar Steplight: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

Ring makes some of the best solar lights, which you grab now for $30 on Ring's Solar Steplights. In our tests, these were easy to install and gave off plenty of light to illuminate our steps. They feature motion detection to save on energy too. This deal includes a Ring Bridge, giving you access to smart features including remote control. Check out our Ring Solar Step Light review for more info on its performance.

Ring Solar Pathlight + Bridge: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

The Ring Solar Pathlights do an excellent job at keeping your pathway lit all night long; built-in motion detectors will cause them to automatically brighten when someone approaches. And, thanks to their solar panels, all you have to do is stick 'em in the ground. This bundle, which gets you two lights and a bridge to connect them to your home network, is currently $30 off.

Ring Spotlight 2-pack with Bridge: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

You don't need existing wiring for these battery-powered spotlights which spotlight paths or subjects when they detect motion. They effortlessly link to other Ring and smart home devices through the Alexa smart home app. The lights are rated at 400 lumens each, and their batteries should last up to a year on a charge.

iLife V3s Pro: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget robot vacuum is back on sale. While it lacks the advanced sensors of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price at final checkout.

4-Pack of Blink Outdoor 4 cameras: was $339 now $132 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get four fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. This sale brings the Blink Outdoor 4 camera down to its lowest price ever.

Ring Video Doorbell w/ Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: was $219 now $149 @ Amazon

This bundle pairs the Ring Video Doorbell along with the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, so you can keep an eye on who's at your door or inside your home. Both cameras have a built-in battery so you can place them virtually anywhere. Unlike pricier models, though, this doorbell lacks head-to-toe video and a removable battery. Check out our Ring Video Doorbell review to learn more.

Echo Frames (3rd gen): was $299 now $169 @ Amazon

These smart glasses make your life easier by letting you complete tasks hands-free. You can ask Alexa for the latest news, weather, or have them play music via their built-in speakers. They also work with Siri and Google Assistant. In our Amazon Echo Frames 3rd gen review, we said they're Amazon's best glasses to date. They inject some much-needed style into the smart glasses category, while improving audio quality and boosting battery life.

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024): was $329 now $290 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite has a bright display, long battery life, and a sleek design. Best of all, it comes with the S-Pen included. In our Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review, we called it one of the best Android tablets and a solid competitor to Apple's entry-level iPad.

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: was $519 now $459 @ Amazon

The Kindle Scribe is the first Amazon e-reader you can write on. It has a 10.2-inch 300 ppi display, an adjustable light, and comes with the Premium Pen included. You can handwrite sticky notes on your Kindle books, edit documents, and create notebooks and journals. This bundle includes the 64GB configuration as well as a leather folio cover with a magnetic attachment for the pen and a power adapter.

11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $599 now $558 @ Amazon

The 2024 iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.

Price check: $599 @ Best Buy

TVs

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. Best Buy and Walmart are holding similar sales.

Price check: from $64 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart

Insignia 32" F20 HD Fire TV: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

Don't get it to replace your living room TV, but as a second screen for you kitchen, bedroom or kids room, you won't find a cheaper option than this 32-inch Insignia TV. For just $79, you're getting a 720p smart TV with access to streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, YouTube and more. Own a smart home or Amazon Echo devices? It also offers deep Alexa integration and a voice control remote.

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $189 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

TCL 43" S4 S-Class 4K TV: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon

The S4 S-Class is one of TCL's new budget TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Google TV Smart OS. You also get three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support.

Amazon 4-Series 43" Fire 4K TV: was $369 now $229 @ Amazon

Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are a less expensive option to the Omni Series. However, they still offer features like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.

Toshiba 75" 4K Fire TV: was $649 now $449 @ Amazon

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

Vizio 50" MQX QLED 4K TV: was $629 now $548 @ Amazon

The Vizio MQX QLED TV is one of our favorite TVs. If you want awesome gaming performance on a budget, this TV has 4K/120Hz support for consoles, a 1080p/240Hz gaming mode for PC gaming, HDR10/Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HLG support and a great smart TV platform.

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $798 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8N Mini-LED 4K TV is one of the brightest TVs we've seen yet, hitting an incredible 3,469 nits in our tests. It also delivered excellent results for color accuracy and contrast. For gamers, it offers two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/144Hz gameplay and Dolby Vision Gaming support. It's our top choice for the best TV in 2024.

Audio

Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $94 @ Amazon

The WF-C700N are Sony's budget active noise-cancelling earbuds. They feature excellent noise cancellation, ambient sound and up to 10 hours of battery life or up to 7.5 hours with ANC enabled. We rank them as the best wireless earbuds in terms of value.

Sony ULT Field 1: was $129 now $98 @ Amazon

Sony's power sound series only launched in April, but it's already being discounted. The ULT Field 1 is the smallest speaker in the series and sounded impressive during our hands-on test, with a bigger bass than we expected for its size. It claims up to 12 hours of battery life and has an IP67 rating, making it capable of withstanding water, dust, shock (from falling), and even rust. Users can pair two ULT Field 1 speakers in stereo or can connect and sync with up to 100 speakers for large music installations. This deal matches the lowest price I've seen on this model so far.

Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but otherwise this is a good option for the low price.

Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $128 @ Amazon

In our Sony LinkBuds S review, we said these buds are among the most intuitive wireless earbuds we've ever tested. They have a lot to offer: active noise cancellation and ambient awareness (or transparency) modes that switch automatically based on your activity, auto-play and auto-pause features, plus the company's respected reputation for sound quality and performance.

Price check: $129 @ Best Buy

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take active noise cancellation to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and the battery life is up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Price check: $179 @ Best Buy