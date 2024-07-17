Prime Day Sonos deals — big savings on my favorite soundbar, speaker, and more from $143
Massive savings on our top Sonos gear
Sonos is one of the biggest names in audio, and for good reason. Whether it's a Bluetooth speaker, home cinema, or soundbar, its products are fantastic, offering room-filling sound and crystal clarity. That makes keeping an eye out for the best Sonos deals very important indeed, and I've found a few bangers in Amazon's Prime Day deals.
For instance, right now you can save 20% on the popular Roam 2 Bluetooth speaker, get the Alexa-enabled Sonos Era 100 for under $200, or save on the excellent Sonos Arc soundbar with Dolby Atmos.
Read on for the picks of the Sonos deals on Prime Day, and don't forget to check out our rundown of the best Amazon promo codes to get even better savings.
Best Prime Day Sonos Deals
Sonos Roam 2: was $179 now $143 @ Amazon
This compact speaker offers 10 hours of listening time and Trueplay technology, which adjusts its audio based on its surroundings. It's IP67 waterproof and dustproof, which makes it the perfect companion for your summer travels.
Sonos Era 100: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
Offering a faster processor than its prior version and deeper bass, this Sonos Era works with Alexa and is ideal for bookshelves, kitchen counters, or your desk. In our Sonos Era 100 review, we said the Editor's Choice speaker is a well-rounded smart speaker and a great addition to Sonos' ecosystem.
Sonos Ray: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon
A compact but powerful soundbar for your TV or desk, there are two tweeters here and plenty of bass on offer, but with no distortion thanks to Sonos' patented tech. In our Sonos Ray review, we said it's a compact soundbar with some genuine performance highlights.
Sonos Arc: was $899 now $846 @ Amazon
Sonos' Arc soundbar is legendary, connecting via HDMI to offer a huge soundstage with surround sound and Dolby Atmos support. It's Apple AirPlay compatible, too. In our Sonos Arc review, we called it one of the smartest soundbars you can buy and the best soundbar for audiophiles.
