Some of the best Sonos speakers just got permanent price drops — what you need to know
$50 perma-drops
Let's face it; Sonos has not been having the best time of things. The app debacle. Dropping sales after the app debacle. An excellent new pair of headphones that fell on deaf ears.
A cancelled TV box, an expensive new soundbar — and still, those sales drop. Now, presumably in some way to inject some life into its bank balance, Sonos has dropped the prices on some of its best products. Permanently.
No expiry date on these deals
If you head over to the Sonos store right now, you can grab yourself a Sonos Era 100 or Ray soundbar for $199. Those both were previously priced at $249 — a whole $50 more than they cost right now.
Those prices aren't part of some easter sales event either. They're permanent changes to the pricing on the store that make the Ray and Era 100 more affordable for the remainder of their lifespans.
That tells me two things. Firstly, it's now easier than it was before to recommend buying either of the products. They're both excellent audio devices, and at these new prices, they make a great case for themselves as a permanent fixture in your home.
But secondly, it also says that Sonos is worried.
Sonos has struggled to turn things around since the app in part thanks to potential customers not wanting to spend money on speakers that could be bricked if the app goes sour again.
And I get it, but I wish it weren't the case. The app is doing a whole lot better now, and Sonos still makes some of the best smart speakers you can buy today. I really hope that these price drops help Sonos out of its hole.
To be clear, this is mostly informed conjecture on my part — and these price drops are welcome in a time when we all have less spending power.
Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.
