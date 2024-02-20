Last chance! The 11 best Presidents' Day deals you can still shop

Presidents' Day is over and the next major retail holiday is months away. If you're shopping for deals, not all hope is lost. Most retailers are extending their sales through the end of the week. So if you were hoping to purchase a new coffee machine, laptop, or 4K TV, there are still a handful of very good deals out there.

Below I'm rounding up 11 of the best deals still available at Amazon, Walmart, and more. I'm also including a few items that weren't on sale yesterday, but have been discounted today. For a fuller look at this week's extended sales, check out our guide to the top 157 post-Presidents' Day deals.

Best Presidents' Day deals still available

Baby care items: spend $80, get $20 credit @ Amazon

I love it when Amazon gives out free credits. For a limited time at Amazon, spend $80 or more on baby care items and you'll get a free $20 Amazon credit. You must use coupon code "BABYSTOCKUP" at checkout to get this deal. Even better, most of the items are eligible for another $5 off when you sign up for Amazon subscribe & save. (You can cancel the subscription service after your first order). Brands on sale include Pampers, Huggies, Tylenol, Benadryl, and more.

Echo device sale: deals from $54 @ Amazon

Never pay full price for Amazon hardware. They're always on sale during most retail holidays. So if you're looking to buy/upgrade your smart speakers, multiple Echo devices are still on sale today. The sale is focusing on Echo devices with premium sound. As part of the sale, you can get the 4th-gen Amazon Echo for $54 (pictured). That's just $5 shy of its all-time price low. We called it the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices.

Ninja Speedi 12-in-1 Cooker: was $179 now $99 @ Walmart

The Ninja Speedi SF301 is a 6-quart rapid cooker and air fryer. The 12-in-1 device can steam, crisp, bake, broil, roast, sear, and air fry. It can fit up to four chicken breasts and 1-lb. of pasta to create a whole family meal in one pot. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for it.

Nespresso Vertuo Next: was $179 now $125 @ Amazon

Compatible with over 30 blends of capsules, the Vertuo Next can make 5, 8, and 18-oz. cups of quality coffee as well as a single and double espresso. What's more, its sleek and attractive design makes it compact for small countertops. In our Nespresso Vertuo Next review, we said its suit those looking for an easy-to-use coffee maker that takes the thinking out of brewing coffee, and pours a consistent drink every time.

Tempur-Adapt Topper: was $319 now $191 @ Tempur-Pedic

If you don't need a new mattress, but still feel like your bed could use a makeover, you need a mattress topper. Tempur-Pedic is taking 40% off its mattress toppers, which are great for extending the life of your current mattress. The Editor's Choice Tempur-Adapt Topper sits at the top of our list of the best mattress toppers. It adds 3 inches of Tempur's proprietary foam to your mattress. It's now on sale for just $191 in twin size (was $319) or $251 in queen size (was $419), which is one of the best mattress topper deals we've seen so far.

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $318 @ Walmart

The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Nectar: was $699 now $349 @ Nectar

Best budget bed! I'm a big Nectar fan (I own one of their beds and comforters) and right now our favorite value mattress is 40% off in Nectar's Presidents' Day sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, you can get the twin mattress for $349 (was $599) or the queen for $659 (was $1,099).

Carhartt Storm Defender Jacket: was $154 now $104 @ Carhartt

Don't let this one pass you by. The Carhartt Storm Defender may legit be the last winter jacket you ever need to own, especially if you occasionally treat it with a proper wash-in waterproofer. For around one Benjamin, you get a supremely high-tech jacket in classic blue with more weatherproofing and insulating features than we have space to list. Go check it out for yourself!