I found the best deals from £15 in Currys’ Spring Sale — 25 discounts I recommend on OLED TVs, Switch/PS5 games, appliances and more

Looking to get your home refreshed for the spring? Whether you’re on the hunt for an OLED TV or a new air fryer, Currys’ Spring Sale section has you covered with a bunch of awesome savings.

You can currently get the awesome Hisense 55” U7N 4K Mini-LED TV for £599 at Currys. This deal takes £200 off, bringing this model to its lowest price ever. We rank the Hisense U7N as one of the best TVs under $1,000 and now it’s fallen well below that price, making it even better value.

Or, if you want to snag a new laptop, you can currently get the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 for £399 (£200 off.)

I’ve listed my favourite Currys deals below. Plus, check out our Currys discount codes page for more savings, and see this amazing deal on LG's best OLED TV.

My favourite Currys deals

PS5 game sale: deals from £15 @ Currys

Some of the best PS5 games are included in Currys' sale. You can snag titles like GTA V, Astro Bot, Spider-Man 2 and more. Amazon has a similar sale on with different titles.

Price check: from £25 @ Amazon

Xbox Wireless Controller: was £54 now £35 at Currys Versatile, comfortable, and responsive, the Xbox Core Wireless Controller impressed us in our rigorous testing. This isn't just for Xbox — it's compatible with PC, Android, and iOS devices too. With its ergonomic design, textured grips, and a button to share screenshots with friends, it's a go-to for gamers everywhere.

Dyson Airwrap I.D.: was £449 now £429 at Currys There's no sugarcoating it: this is an expensive product. But the Dyson Airwrap I.D. is technically six styling tools in one: an ionic jet hairdryer, two curling wands, a hot brush, and a hot round brush. It's super convenient as you don't need to lug around loads of different gadgets when traveling, and we found it to be both versatile and easy to use in our testing.

TVs

TV sale: deals from £98 @ Currys

Currys has smart TVs on sale for as low as £98. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen. Note that Amazon and Argos are holding similar sales.

Price check: from £99 @ Amazon | from £109 @ Argos

Hisense 55" A6N 4K TV: was £359 now £289 at Currys This deal slashes the price of the Hisense A6N 4K TV. You'll get excellent picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10, support for 4K gaming at 60Hz and voice control thanks to Google Assistant.

Samsung 77" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $2,079 at Currys The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound. Use code "20OFFVIS" at checkout to get this deal.

Price check: £2,082 @ Amazon

Gaming

Metroid Dread: was £36 now £26 at Currys Fans have been waiting a long time for Samus Aran to return to the space-exploration scene, and this game was totally worth the wait. You'll need to hunt down aliens and fight for your life against deadly robotic assassins. Whether you're new to the series or an old pro, Metroid Dread is one of the best Nintendo Switch games you can buy.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2: was £49 now £35 at Currys In Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, players control Space Marine Titus, battling Tyranid swarms using melee and ranged combat in a cinematic campaign. Then you can jump online in either co-op or competitive multiplayer to earn the best gear in this Gears of War-inspired shooter.

Appliances

Dyson V12 Detect Slim: was £549 now £399 at Currys The V12 brings some impressive features to the table, particularly its laser dust detection that reveals particles you didn't even know were there. The slimmer design makes it easer to maneuver than previous model, and it's notably lighter for those whole-house cleaning sessions. Perfect if you want Dyson's latest tech and enhanced dust detection.

Shark PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro: was £799 now £549 at Currys If you want a great 2-in-1 combo, the Shark PowerDetect offers the best of everything. It intelligently mops and vacuums your floors for up to 30 days. Just set a schedule and the robot returns to its base to empty the dustbin, wash the mop, and refill the tank automatically. This is certainly a bargain not to be missed!

Health and beauty

Larq PureVis Smart Water Bottle: was £49 now £29 at Currys This nifty gadget is great if you often forget to clean your water bottle. It's a smart bottle that kill off up to 99.99% off bacteria and viruses using a UV light. It's also insulated, so it'll keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. You need to charge it via USB-C, but the battery lasts for up to 60 days.

Braun Electric Series 3 Razor: was £64 now £33 at Currys Get a close, clean shave with the electric razor that comes with a precision trimmer for accurate mustache and side burn trimming. The three blade system follows the contours of your face for a flawless finish. It's also cordless and comes with a rechargeable battery that gives you 45 minutes of shave time.

Headphones

Sony WH-CH520: was £39 now £34 at Currys Sony's budget on-ear cans are inexpensive, but they bring the sound where it counts. They earned a 4.5-star rating in our Sony WH-CH520 review, thanks to their top-notch sound, intuitive controls, and lengthy battery life of 50 hours. 3 minutes of charge nets you 1.5 hours of use as well, if you run out and need a quick boost.

JBL Tune Beam: was £79 now £39 at Currys The JBL Tune Buds are a total steal at this price. The earbuds stream audio with low power consumption at high quality. You'll also hear more of what you want and less of what you don't, thanks to active noise-cancelling technology. They also boast up to 48 hours of battery life.

Laptops and tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was £289 now £159 at Currys An entry-level Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Plus has been slashed in price. It features an 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a long-lasting 7,040mAh battery and a snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip. You also get 5MP front and 8MP back cameras.