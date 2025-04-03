I found the best deals from £15 in Currys’ Spring Sale — 25 discounts I recommend on OLED TVs, Switch/PS5 games, appliances and more

By published

Currys is discounting everything from OLED TVs to appliances in its latest sale

Currys store
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Looking to get your home refreshed for the spring? Whether you’re on the hunt for an OLED TV or a new air fryer, Currys’ Spring Sale section has you covered with a bunch of awesome savings.

You can currently get the awesome Hisense 55” U7N 4K Mini-LED TV for £599 at Currys. This deal takes £200 off, bringing this model to its lowest price ever. We rank the Hisense U7N as one of the best TVs under $1,000 and now it’s fallen well below that price, making it even better value.

Or, if you want to snag a new laptop, you can currently get the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 for £399 (£200 off.)

I’ve listed my favourite Currys deals below. Plus, check out our Currys discount codes page for more savings, and see this amazing deal on LG's best OLED TV.

My favourite Currys deals

PS5 game sale: deals from £15 @ Currys
Price check: from £25 @ Amazon

PS5 game sale: deals from £15 @ Currys
Some of the best PS5 games are included in Currys' sale. You can snag titles like GTA V, Astro Bot, Spider-Man 2 and more. Amazon has a similar sale on with different titles.
Price check: from £25 @ Amazon

Xbox Wireless Controller
Xbox Wireless Controller: was £54 now £35 at Currys

Versatile, comfortable, and responsive, the Xbox Core Wireless Controller impressed us in our rigorous testing. This isn't just for Xbox — it's compatible with PC, Android, and iOS devices too. With its ergonomic design, textured grips, and a button to share screenshots with friends, it's a go-to for gamers everywhere.

Dyson Airwrap I.D.
Dyson Airwrap I.D.: was £449 now £429 at Currys

There's no sugarcoating it: this is an expensive product. But the Dyson Airwrap I.D. is technically six styling tools in one: an ionic jet hairdryer, two curling wands, a hot brush, and a hot round brush. It's super convenient as you don't need to lug around loads of different gadgets when traveling, and we found it to be both versatile and easy to use in our testing.

Hisense 55" U7N Mini-LED 4K TV
Hisense 55" U7N Mini-LED 4K TV: was £999 now £599 at Currys

The Hisense U7N is fantastic way to lock down three important elements without breaking the bank: bright HDR performance, ample gaming features and an excellent display. In our Hisense U7N review, we shouted out this TV's 1,300+ nits of HDR brightness. Its Mini-LED backlighting is especially nice to have at this price point, along with its support for 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz.
Price check: £599 @ Amazon

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: was £1,199 now £1,099 at Currys

The iPhone 16 Pro Max has dropped in price. In our iPhone 16 Pro Max review, we liked its larger 6.9-inch display and handy Apple Intelligence features (like Writing Tools and the new Siri.) It also has epic battery life, lasting 17 hours and 38 minutes in our testing.

TVs

TV sale: deals from £98 @ Currys
Price check: from £99 @ Amazon | from £109 @ Argos

TV sale: deals from £98 @ Currys
Currys has smart TVs on sale for as low as £98. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen. Note that Amazon and Argos are holding similar sales.
Price check: from £99 @ Amazon | from £109 @ Argos

Hisense 55" A6N 4K TV
Hisense 55" A6N 4K TV: was £359 now £289 at Currys

This deal slashes the price of the Hisense A6N 4K TV. You'll get excellent picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10, support for 4K gaming at 60Hz and voice control thanks to Google Assistant.

Hisense 55" U7N Mini-LED 4K TV
Hisense 55" U7N Mini-LED 4K TV: was £999 now £599 at Currys

The Hisense U7N is fantastic way to lock down three important elements without breaking the bank: bright HDR performance, ample gaming features and an excellent display. In our Hisense U7N review, we shouted out this TV's 1,300+ nits of HDR brightness. Its Mini-LED backlighting is especially nice to have at this price point, along with its support for 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz.
Price check: £599 @ Amazon

Samsung 77" S90D 4K OLED TV
Samsung 77" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $2,079 at Currys

The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound. Use code "20OFFVIS" at checkout to get this deal.
Price check: £2,082 @ Amazon

Gaming

Metroid Dread
Metroid Dread: was £36 now £26 at Currys

Fans have been waiting a long time for Samus Aran to return to the space-exploration scene, and this game was totally worth the wait. You'll need to hunt down aliens and fight for your life against deadly robotic assassins. Whether you're new to the series or an old pro, Metroid Dread is one of the best Nintendo Switch games you can buy.

Logitech G435 wireless gaming headset
Logitech G435 wireless gaming headset: was £32 now £29 at Currys

This budget-friendly headset from Logitech is a good option for young children who like to game on PC or PlayStation. It boasts 7.1 surround sound support and a built-in mic.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2: was £49 now £35 at Currys

In Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, players control Space Marine Titus, battling Tyranid swarms using melee and ranged combat in a cinematic campaign. Then you can jump online in either co-op or competitive multiplayer to earn the best gear in this Gears of War-inspired shooter.

Xbox Wireless Controller
Xbox Wireless Controller: was £54 now £35 at Currys

Versatile, comfortable, and responsive, the Xbox Core Wireless Controller impressed us in our rigorous testing. This isn't just for Xbox — it's compatible with PC, Android, and iOS devices too. With its ergonomic design, textured grips, and a button to share screenshots with friends, it's a go-to for gamers everywhere.

Appliances

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer
Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £229 now £169 at Currys

In our 4.5 star Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer review, we praised this device's ability to cook food deliciously and quickly without taking up too much counter space. This is the Max version, which has a massive 9.5 litre capacity.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim
Dyson V12 Detect Slim: was £549 now £399 at Currys

The V12 brings some impressive features to the table, particularly its laser dust detection that reveals particles you didn't even know were there. The slimmer design makes it easer to maneuver than previous model, and it's notably lighter for those whole-house cleaning sessions. Perfect if you want Dyson's latest tech and enhanced dust detection.

Shark PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro
Shark PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro: was £799 now £549 at Currys

If you want a great 2-in-1 combo, the Shark PowerDetect offers the best of everything. It intelligently mops and vacuums your floors for up to 30 days. Just set a schedule and the robot returns to its base to empty the dustbin, wash the mop, and refill the tank automatically. This is certainly a bargain not to be missed!

Health and beauty

Larq PureVis Smart Water Bottle
Larq PureVis Smart Water Bottle: was £49 now £29 at Currys

This nifty gadget is great if you often forget to clean your water bottle. It's a smart bottle that kill off up to 99.99% off bacteria and viruses using a UV light. It's also insulated, so it'll keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. You need to charge it via USB-C, but the battery lasts for up to 60 days.

Braun Electric Series 3 Razor
Braun Electric Series 3 Razor: was £64 now £33 at Currys

Get a close, clean shave with the electric razor that comes with a precision trimmer for accurate mustache and side burn trimming. The three blade system follows the contours of your face for a flawless finish. It's also cordless and comes with a rechargeable battery that gives you 45 minutes of shave time.

Dyson Airwrap I.D.
Dyson Airwrap I.D.: was £449 now £429 at Currys

There's no sugarcoating it: this is an expensive product. But the Dyson Airwrap I.D. is technically six styling tools in one: an ionic jet hairdryer, two curling wands, a hot brush, and a hot round brush. It's super convenient as you don't need to lug around loads of different gadgets when traveling, and we found it to be both versatile and easy to use in our testing.

Headphones

Sony WH-CH520
Sony WH-CH520: was £39 now £34 at Currys

Sony's budget on-ear cans are inexpensive, but they bring the sound where it counts. They earned a 4.5-star rating in our Sony WH-CH520 review, thanks to their top-notch sound, intuitive controls, and lengthy battery life of 50 hours. 3 minutes of charge nets you 1.5 hours of use as well, if you run out and need a quick boost.

JBL Tune Beam
JBL Tune Beam: was £79 now £39 at Currys

The JBL Tune Buds are a total steal at this price. The earbuds stream audio with low power consumption at high quality. You'll also hear more of what you want and less of what you don't, thanks to active noise-cancelling technology. They also boast up to 48 hours of battery life.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was £299 now £249 at Currys

Sony's excellent noise-canceling headphones are the best wireless headphones you can buy. They've got stunning sound, epic noise canceling, and a very comfortable fit thanks to their lightweight and soft cushioning. They earned themselves a 4.5-star rating in our Sony WH-1000XM5 review.
Price check: £249 @ Amazon

Laptops and tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was £289 now £159 at Currys

An entry-level Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Plus has been slashed in price. It features an 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a long-lasting 7,040mAh battery and a snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip. You also get 5MP front and 8MP back cameras.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4
Samsung Galaxy Book 4: was £599 now £399 at Currys

Currys is taking £200 off the Samsung Galaxy Book 4. This laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i5-1335U processor, 8GB RAM and a 265GB SSD. It's a solid choice for students and everyday work due to its lightweight design and decent specs.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i 13.3" 2 in 1 Laptop
Lenovo Yoga Book 9i 13.3" 2 in 1 Laptop : was £2,299 now £1,559 at Currys

Our Lenovo Yoga Book 9i laptop review said this is the ultimate dual-screen laptop. We loved that you get multiple options for the orientation of both screens, allowing you to maximise your productivity, The 2.8K OLED touch displays make everything look fantastic, and you get solid performance thanks to this PC's Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD.

