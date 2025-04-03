I found the best deals from £15 in Currys’ Spring Sale — 25 discounts I recommend on OLED TVs, Switch/PS5 games, appliances and more
Currys is discounting everything from OLED TVs to appliances in its latest sale
Looking to get your home refreshed for the spring? Whether you’re on the hunt for an OLED TV or a new air fryer, Currys’ Spring Sale section has you covered with a bunch of awesome savings.
You can currently get the awesome Hisense 55” U7N 4K Mini-LED TV for £599 at Currys. This deal takes £200 off, bringing this model to its lowest price ever. We rank the Hisense U7N as one of the best TVs under $1,000 and now it’s fallen well below that price, making it even better value.
Or, if you want to snag a new laptop, you can currently get the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 for £399 (£200 off.)
I’ve listed my favourite Currys deals below. Plus, check out our Currys discount codes page for more savings, and see this amazing deal on LG's best OLED TV.
Quick Links
- shop all deals at Currys
- PS5 game sale: deals from £15
- Xbox Wireless Controller: was £54 now £35
- JBL Tune Beam Wireless Earbuds: was £79 now £39
- TV sale: deals from £98
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was £299 now £249
- Dyson Airwrap I.D.: was £449 now £429
- Hisense 55" U7N Mini-LED 4K TV: was £799 now £599
- iPhone 16 Pro Max: was £1,199 now £1,099
- Lenovo Yoga Book 9i 13.3" 2 in 1 Laptop: was £2,299 now £1,559
- Samsung 77" S90D 4K OLED TV: was £2,599 now £2,079 ["20OFFVIS"]
My favourite Currys deals
PS5 game sale: deals from £15 @ Currys
Some of the best PS5 games are included in Currys' sale. You can snag titles like GTA V, Astro Bot, Spider-Man 2 and more. Amazon has a similar sale on with different titles.
Price check: from £25 @ Amazon
Versatile, comfortable, and responsive, the Xbox Core Wireless Controller impressed us in our rigorous testing. This isn't just for Xbox — it's compatible with PC, Android, and iOS devices too. With its ergonomic design, textured grips, and a button to share screenshots with friends, it's a go-to for gamers everywhere.
There's no sugarcoating it: this is an expensive product. But the Dyson Airwrap I.D. is technically six styling tools in one: an ionic jet hairdryer, two curling wands, a hot brush, and a hot round brush. It's super convenient as you don't need to lug around loads of different gadgets when traveling, and we found it to be both versatile and easy to use in our testing.
The Hisense U7N is fantastic way to lock down three important elements without breaking the bank: bright HDR performance, ample gaming features and an excellent display. In our Hisense U7N review, we shouted out this TV's 1,300+ nits of HDR brightness. Its Mini-LED backlighting is especially nice to have at this price point, along with its support for 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz.
Price check: £599 @ Amazon
The iPhone 16 Pro Max has dropped in price. In our iPhone 16 Pro Max review, we liked its larger 6.9-inch display and handy Apple Intelligence features (like Writing Tools and the new Siri.) It also has epic battery life, lasting 17 hours and 38 minutes in our testing.
TVs
TV sale: deals from £98 @ Currys
Currys has smart TVs on sale for as low as £98. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen. Note that Amazon and Argos are holding similar sales.
Price check: from £99 @ Amazon | from £109 @ Argos
This deal slashes the price of the Hisense A6N 4K TV. You'll get excellent picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10, support for 4K gaming at 60Hz and voice control thanks to Google Assistant.
Price check: £599 @ Amazon
The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound. Use code "20OFFVIS" at checkout to get this deal.
Price check: £2,082 @ Amazon
Gaming
Fans have been waiting a long time for Samus Aran to return to the space-exploration scene, and this game was totally worth the wait. You'll need to hunt down aliens and fight for your life against deadly robotic assassins. Whether you're new to the series or an old pro, Metroid Dread is one of the best Nintendo Switch games you can buy.
This budget-friendly headset from Logitech is a good option for young children who like to game on PC or PlayStation. It boasts 7.1 surround sound support and a built-in mic.
In Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, players control Space Marine Titus, battling Tyranid swarms using melee and ranged combat in a cinematic campaign. Then you can jump online in either co-op or competitive multiplayer to earn the best gear in this Gears of War-inspired shooter.
Appliances
In our 4.5 star Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer review, we praised this device's ability to cook food deliciously and quickly without taking up too much counter space. This is the Max version, which has a massive 9.5 litre capacity.
The V12 brings some impressive features to the table, particularly its laser dust detection that reveals particles you didn't even know were there. The slimmer design makes it easer to maneuver than previous model, and it's notably lighter for those whole-house cleaning sessions. Perfect if you want Dyson's latest tech and enhanced dust detection.
If you want a great 2-in-1 combo, the Shark PowerDetect offers the best of everything. It intelligently mops and vacuums your floors for up to 30 days. Just set a schedule and the robot returns to its base to empty the dustbin, wash the mop, and refill the tank automatically. This is certainly a bargain not to be missed!
Health and beauty
This nifty gadget is great if you often forget to clean your water bottle. It's a smart bottle that kill off up to 99.99% off bacteria and viruses using a UV light. It's also insulated, so it'll keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. You need to charge it via USB-C, but the battery lasts for up to 60 days.
Get a close, clean shave with the electric razor that comes with a precision trimmer for accurate mustache and side burn trimming. The three blade system follows the contours of your face for a flawless finish. It's also cordless and comes with a rechargeable battery that gives you 45 minutes of shave time.
Headphones
Sony's budget on-ear cans are inexpensive, but they bring the sound where it counts. They earned a 4.5-star rating in our Sony WH-CH520 review, thanks to their top-notch sound, intuitive controls, and lengthy battery life of 50 hours. 3 minutes of charge nets you 1.5 hours of use as well, if you run out and need a quick boost.
The JBL Tune Buds are a total steal at this price. The earbuds stream audio with low power consumption at high quality. You'll also hear more of what you want and less of what you don't, thanks to active noise-cancelling technology. They also boast up to 48 hours of battery life.
Sony's excellent noise-canceling headphones are the best wireless headphones you can buy. They've got stunning sound, epic noise canceling, and a very comfortable fit thanks to their lightweight and soft cushioning. They earned themselves a 4.5-star rating in our Sony WH-1000XM5 review.
Price check: £249 @ Amazon
Laptops and tablets
An entry-level Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Plus has been slashed in price. It features an 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a long-lasting 7,040mAh battery and a snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip. You also get 5MP front and 8MP back cameras.
Currys is taking £200 off the Samsung Galaxy Book 4. This laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i5-1335U processor, 8GB RAM and a 265GB SSD. It's a solid choice for students and everyday work due to its lightweight design and decent specs.
Our Lenovo Yoga Book 9i laptop review said this is the ultimate dual-screen laptop. We loved that you get multiple options for the orientation of both screens, allowing you to maximise your productivity, The 2.8K OLED touch displays make everything look fantastic, and you get solid performance thanks to this PC's Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content.
