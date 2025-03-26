Forget Amazon — this is the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop I've seen, and it's $600 off

published

Believe it or not, this RTX 4070 gaming laptop is now under $900

HP Victus 15 side view playing Hi-Fi Rush on display on colored background with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
(Image credit: HP)

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is slashing prices on all kinds of gaming laptops, but color me surprised to see Best Buy offer the cheapest RTX 4070 laptop I've seen so far — and it's now under $900.

This HP Victus 16 with an RTX 4070 is now $899 at Best Buy. It's a rare sight to see an RTX 4070 rig go for under $1,000, and there are even RTX 4060 laptops that are priced higher! There are some caveats to expect, but even compared to Amazon's sale, this is an absolute bargain.

HP Victus 16 (RTX 4070)
HP Victus 16 (RTX 4070): was $1,499 now $899 at Best Buy

Ready for some RTX 4070 power? Well, you can actually grab this for cheaper than RTX 4060-specced laptops! This HP Victus 16 sports an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU, an RTX 4070 GPU and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. It only comes with 512GB for storage, but along with its 16.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with a 144Hz refresh rate, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more valuable gaming laptop at this discounted price.

View Deal

The HP Victus 16 already leans towards budget-friendly gaming laptop territory, but being equipped with an RTX 4070 for just $899? Now that's a steal. No, it's not a complete powerhouse, but it's also incredibly cheap compared to other similarly specced laptops.

Let me put this into perspective: many Amazon Big Spring Sale gaming laptops I've seen so far boasting an RTX 4070 are well above the $1,000 mark, with this Lenovo Legion 5i now down to $1,399 at Amazon. There's even an Asus TUF Gaming A15 with an RTX 4050 that's crashed to $999, meaning the Victus 16 in this deal is even more affordable than that!

Aside from its GPU, it offers a decent array of specs, including the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. Unfortunately, that 512GB SSD isn't enough for a gaming laptop, especially for those hefty PC titles that take up upwards of 100GB. Grabbing an external SSD will help fix that, though.

There's also a sizeable 16.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, making games look buttery smooth. Its panel offers a standard resolution, so you may miss out of highly detailed action onscreen, but we even noted that the 1080p display looks great.

HP Victus 16

(Image credit: Future)

Its keyboard could be better, and expect to hear loud fans when put under pressure, but if you've grabbed yourself one of the best gaming keyboard and gaming headsets, those issues shouldn't be a big deal-breaker.

Grabbing an RTX 4070-equipped gaming laptop for under $1,000 should not be sneezed at, and the offer at Best Buy beats what Amazon currently has in store for the same laptop. For beefy performance at this price, this HP Victus 16 is a winner.

Looking for a more portable machine? We've found just the discounts with these Amazon Spring Sale laptops deals.

TOPICS
Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game

