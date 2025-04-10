Massive New Balance sale from $14 at Amazon — 11 deals I’d shop now on sneakers and apparel
Check out the New Balance deals I’d add to my cart
Amazon continues to offer some of the best deals around on activewear, and that includes this awesome New Balance sale. Some of my favorite running shoes, sneakers and accessories have been slashed in price and you don’t want to miss out.
For starters, the FuelCell SuperComp Elite V4 is on sale from $206 at Amazon, and it's one of the best carbon plate running shoes we’ve tested. These shoes are soft, bouncy and propel you with every step, making them an excellent choice for marathon runners.
Note that prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so check any different color options in your size to find the best discounts. I’ve listed all my favorite New Balance deals below. Plus, don’t miss the Adidas deals I’d buy from $8 at Amazon.
Quick Links
- shop all New Balance deals at Amazon
- 202 Slide Sandal (Women's): was $39 now from $14
- Essentials Jersey Logo T-Shirt (Women's): was $29 now from $23
- Accelerate 5 Inch Short 22 (Men's): was $35 now from $27
- 237 V1 Sneakers (Men's): was $79 now from $30
- Space Dye 1/4 Zip (Men's): was $54 now from $32
- DynaSoft Nergize Sport V2 Cross Trainers (Women’s): was $69 now from $37
- Fresh Foam X 1440 V1 Running Shoes (Women’s): was $89 now from $39
- Fresh Foam Arishi v4 Running Shoes (Women’s): was $74 now from $54
- 608 V5 Cross Trainers (Men's): was $74 now from $62
- Fresh Foam X 1080v13 Running Shoes (Women's): was $164 now from $108
- FuelCell SuperComp Elite v3 Running Shoes (Women's): was $229 now from $197
- FuelCell Supercomp Elite v4 Running Shoes (Men's): was $249 now from $206
New Balance sneaker deals
New Balance 202 Slide Sandal (Women's): was $39 now from $14 @ Amazon
These New Balance slides are perfect for the spring — or any time of year, really. These have a soft-top bed that's super comfortable, even when you're on your feet all day. You can also configure them with either two or three straps for extra security.
New Balance 237 V1 Sneakers (Men's): was $79 now from $30 @ Amazon
If you prefer a sleeker sneaker, the New Balance 237 may be the right fit. Based on classic 1970s New Balance trainers, the 237 features a mix of suede and nylon for the upper and a cushioned EVA foam midsole. You can choose from a variety of stylish, earth-tone-inspired color options.
New Balance DynaSoft Nergize Sport V2 Shoes (Women’s): was $69 now from $37 @ Amazon
Pick up a pair of New Balance shoes for under $50? Don’t mind if I do. No-sew construction and an adjustable lace closure makes for a snug fit. And, if you're worried they won't match your running gear, there are 25 different color options on Amazon.
New Balance Fresh Foam X 1440 V1 (Women’s): was $89 now from $39 @ Amazon
These flexible shoes offer plenty of support, thanks to an incredibly cushiony Fresh Foam X midsole, a TPU heel clip and a wrapped rubber outsole that looks great. With a synthetic and mesh upper and knit mesh covering the shoe's outer layer, it's also comfortable and breathable.
New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v4 (Women’s): was $74 now from $54 @ Amazon
Whether you're looking for a new pair of shoes to run errands in or train for a marathon in, these Arishi v4 shoes are a great pick. They feature Fresh Foam midsole cushioning for comfort and a textured mesh upper for breathability. For support and extra durability, a rubber outsole completes this shoe.
New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers (Men's): was $74 now from $62 @ Amazon
You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe.
New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v13 (Women's): was $164 now from $109 @ Amazon
This stability shoe is an excellent choice for long runs and recovery days. It's not made to win any races, but it's supportive, durable, and planted with every stride, thanks to its wide, sturdy outsole and well-cushioned midsole. It even made our list of the best running shoes you can buy.
New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Elite v3 (Women's): was $229 now from $117 @ Amazon
When you're knocking out a long-distance race like a marathon, you want a shoe that's both efficient and comfortable, which for a long time seemed like a conflict of interest. Luckily, this super shoe has a carbon fiber plate nestled inside an incredibly supple midsole to keep you comfortable, stable, and sprightly throughout your race. We rank these as some of the best women's running shoes.
New Balance FuelCell Supercomp Elite v4 (Men's): was $249 now from $206 @ Amazon
We gave the New Balance FuelCell SC Elite v4 shoes four-stars in our full review, calling the carbon-plated runners "a great-looking, marathon-friendly shoe that can handle a mixture of paces." This racing shoe is powered by the FuelCell midsole and thinner carbon fiber plate to make transitions smooth and stable.
New Balance Apparel Deals
New Balance Essentials Jersey Logo T-Shirt (Women's): was $29 now from $23 @ Amazon
A classic tee from New Balance is always a great purchase to add to your gym attire or casual wardrobe. Right now, starting from $23, you can pair it up with jeans, joggers or leggings to stay comfy whatever you're up to. And in 100% cotton, it's a soft fit whilst also being stylish.
New Balance Accelerate 5 Inch Short 22 (Men's): was $35 now from $27 @ Amazon
Snag these New Balance shorts for an epic starting price of just $27. These are lightweight, wick sweat and dry fast, so you'll stay cool and comfortable on your runs.
New Balance Space Dye 1/4 Zip (Men's): was $54 now from $32 @ Amazon
In unpredictable weather conditions, it's easy to find excuses not to get outside to train. With New Balance's Space Dye 1/4 Zip, you'll have no excuse as it'll keep you motivated and warm without overheating. It's a versatile layer that you can easily pull on and off as you get further into your workout.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.