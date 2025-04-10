Massive New Balance sale from $14 at Amazon — 11 deals I’d shop now on sneakers and apparel

Amazon continues to offer some of the best deals around on activewear, and that includes this awesome New Balance sale. Some of my favorite running shoes, sneakers and accessories have been slashed in price and you don’t want to miss out.

For starters, the FuelCell SuperComp Elite V4 is on sale from $206 at Amazon, and it's one of the best carbon plate running shoes we’ve tested. These shoes are soft, bouncy and propel you with every step, making them an excellent choice for marathon runners.

Note that prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so check any different color options in your size to find the best discounts. I’ve listed all my favorite New Balance deals below. Plus, don’t miss the Adidas deals I’d buy from $8 at Amazon.

New Balance sneaker deals

New Balance 202 Slide Sandal (Women's): was $39 now from $14 @ Amazon

These New Balance slides are perfect for the spring — or any time of year, really. These have a soft-top bed that's super comfortable, even when you're on your feet all day. You can also configure them with either two or three straps for extra security.

New Balance 237 V1 Sneakers (Men's): was $79 now from $30 @ Amazon

If you prefer a sleeker sneaker, the New Balance 237 may be the right fit. Based on classic 1970s New Balance trainers, the 237 features a mix of suede and nylon for the upper and a cushioned EVA foam midsole. You can choose from a variety of stylish, earth-tone-inspired color options.

New Balance DynaSoft Nergize Sport V2 Shoes (Women’s): was $69 now from $37 @ Amazon

Pick up a pair of New Balance shoes for under $50? Don’t mind if I do. No-sew construction and an adjustable lace closure makes for a snug fit. And, if you're worried they won't match your running gear, there are 25 different color options on Amazon.

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1440 V1 (Women’s): was $89 now from $39 @ Amazon

These flexible shoes offer plenty of support, thanks to an incredibly cushiony Fresh Foam X midsole, a TPU heel clip and a wrapped rubber outsole that looks great. With a synthetic and mesh upper and knit mesh covering the shoe's outer layer, it's also comfortable and breathable.

New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v4 (Women’s): was $74 now from $54 @ Amazon

Whether you're looking for a new pair of shoes to run errands in or train for a marathon in, these Arishi v4 shoes are a great pick. They feature Fresh Foam midsole cushioning for comfort and a textured mesh upper for breathability. For support and extra durability, a rubber outsole completes this shoe.

New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers (Men's): was $74 now from $62 @ Amazon

You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe.

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v13 (Women's): was $164 now from $109 @ Amazon

This stability shoe is an excellent choice for long runs and recovery days. It's not made to win any races, but it's supportive, durable, and planted with every stride, thanks to its wide, sturdy outsole and well-cushioned midsole. It even made our list of the best running shoes you can buy.

New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Elite v3 (Women's): was $229 now from $117 @ Amazon

When you're knocking out a long-distance race like a marathon, you want a shoe that's both efficient and comfortable, which for a long time seemed like a conflict of interest. Luckily, this super shoe has a carbon fiber plate nestled inside an incredibly supple midsole to keep you comfortable, stable, and sprightly throughout your race. We rank these as some of the best women's running shoes.

New Balance FuelCell Supercomp Elite v4 (Men's): was $249 now from $206 @ Amazon

We gave the New Balance FuelCell SC Elite v4 shoes four-stars in our full review, calling the carbon-plated runners "a great-looking, marathon-friendly shoe that can handle a mixture of paces." This racing shoe is powered by the FuelCell midsole and thinner carbon fiber plate to make transitions smooth and stable.

New Balance Apparel Deals

New Balance Essentials Jersey Logo T-Shirt (Women's): was $29 now from $23 @ Amazon

A classic tee from New Balance is always a great purchase to add to your gym attire or casual wardrobe. Right now, starting from $23, you can pair it up with jeans, joggers or leggings to stay comfy whatever you're up to. And in 100% cotton, it's a soft fit whilst also being stylish.

New Balance Accelerate 5 Inch Short 22 (Men's): was $35 now from $27 @ Amazon

Snag these New Balance shorts for an epic starting price of just $27. These are lightweight, wick sweat and dry fast, so you'll stay cool and comfortable on your runs.