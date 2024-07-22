Best Buy's Great Summer Sale is live — here's 31 deals I'd get on OLED TVs, Switch games and more
Best Buy's huge sale is here
We just had an epic sales event with Prime Day, but Best Buy is extending the deals extravaganza. This retailer just launched its week-long Great Summer Sale with huge deals on TVs, laptops, Apple gear, video games and more.
Right now Best Buy has LG C3 OLED TVs on sale from $899. The LG C3 is one of the best mid-range OLED TVs you can buy and it's incredible value after this discount. (Note that Amazon also has them on sale from $896.) Or, if you want to go big, Best Buy is taking up to $3,000 off large-screen TVs.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals in Best Buy's sale. Plus, see the items I'd buy in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section from $9.
TVs
TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $64.
Price check: from $64 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart
Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy
The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.
Price check: $249 @ Amazon
LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $899 @ Best Buy
Yes, there's a new LG C4 available, but the C3 is still one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. And it's considerably less expensive! In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. Note: Amazon offers the TV for a few dollars less.
42" for $899
65" for $1,599
83" for $3,299
LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon and Walmart offer the TV for $3 less.
Price check: $1,196 @ Amazon | $1,196 @ Walmart
TCL 98" S5 4K Google TV: was $4,999 now $1,899 @ Best Buy
This is one of the biggest TVs I've seen on sale, and it's also one of the best deals: for less than half its regular price, you can pick up this 98-inch TV from Best Buy. It comes with Google TV (one of the best smart platforms) built in and a native 120Hz refresh rate. It's a lot of TV, but if you want to go big, this TCL is one of the cheapest you'll find.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon
Smartphones
iPhone 15: up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy
Best Buy's iPhone 15 deals will offer a credit of up to $830 with trade-in of an older phone. Otherwise, the retailer has the iPhone 15 family from $799.
Samsung Galaxy A35: was $399 now $249 @ Best Buy
The Galaxy A35 is Samsung's new budget smartphone. It packs a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 CPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP f/1.8 main, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide and 5MP f/2.4 macro. There's also a 13MP f/2.2 selfie/front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy A35 hands-on, we called it an excellent contender in the budget space. Note: To get this price choose the option that says "We'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" and you'll need to activate your phone during checkout.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon | $200 off w/ trade @ Samsung
Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $349 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is knocking $100 off the Pixel 8a when you purchase and activate your phone during checkout. (Click the "We'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" option before adding to cart). The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 64MP (f/1.89) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide. There's also a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 8a review we said the Editor's Choice phone shows us why it's the best cheap phone on the market with its intelligent AI features, charming design, and class leading software support.
Video games
Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PS5: was $69 now $29 @ Best Buy
As one of 2023's best games, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor delivers solid gameplay, a captivating story and beyond-stunning visuals. We gave our Star Wars: Jedi Survivor review an impressive 4.5 stars as it stands out as a beacon of hope for the popular franchise. Playing as Jedi-in-hiding Cal Ketsis, the game combines lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration, which will thrill Star Wars fans new and old.
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset: was $179 now $119 @ Best Buy
Multiplatform game fans seeking versatility across their console collection, but preferring a cordless connection can also secure a great deal on Turtle Beach's Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX headset. The wireless device is compatible with all major consoles, PC, and mobile devices, but also benefits from a low-latency Bluetooth connection and over 40 hours of battery life.
Price check: $129 @ Walmart | $119 @ Target
Lenovo Legion Go: was $749 now $699 at Best Buy
The Lenovo Legion Go is arguably the best Windows 11 handheld thanks to its large 8.8-inch 144Hz display, detachable controllers and intuitive launcher. It doesn't offer the same seamless experience as the Steam Deck, but its virtues make it a winner for Windows gaming. That's exactly why it earned a top spot on our ranking of the best handheld gaming consoles.
Laptops
Asus 14" Laptop: was $179 now $129 @ Best Buy
Good luck finding a Windows laptop cheaper than this. This Asus laptop sports a 14-inch display, 4GB memory and 64GB storage. It won't win any performance contests with these specs, but it's a fine laptop for basic tasks like browsing the web.
Acer Chromebook 315: was $299 now $179 @ Best Buy
This Acer Chromebook is on sale at Best Buy. For just $179, you get a Chromebook with a 15.6-inch HD display, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It's one of the cheapest new-condition Chromebooks you can buy right now.
Lenovo Ideapad 1i: was $499 now $249 @ Best Buy
The Lenovo Ideapad 1i is on sale for $249 at Best Buy. This laptop features an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU with 8GB memory and a 256GB SSD. You also get a 15.6-inch FHS touch display and Intel Iris Xe graphics. While it's not a powerhouse, this laptop should handle everyday browsing and streaming with ease.
Samsung Galaxy Book 4: was $899 now $649 @ Best Buy
Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4. Its 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage make it a solid MacBook alternative. It also offers up to 15 hours of battery life.
HP Spectre 14" 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,629 now $999 @ Best Buy
This powerful 2-in-1 laptop is built for productivity. It comes with a 14-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED touch display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 Evo Edition CPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. It's extremely portable, coming in at just 3.19 lbs. Plus, its slick Nightfall Black color scheme looks awesome.
Headphones
JBL Tune 660NC: was $99 now $69 @ Best Buy
While the JBL Tune 660NC don't beat the JBL Live 660NC headphones, they're still a great deal. You still get excellent battery life and surprisingly good noise cancellation, all for just $69. Normally, it's tough to find even decent noise-canceling headphones at that price.
Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169 now $129 @ Best Buy
A follow-up to the Beats Studio Buds, the Beats Studio Buds Plus keep the stylish design, strong noise canceling and sweat resistance from their predecessor. They also offer Bluetooth 5.3 and 9 hours of listening time, or up to 36 hours with the included charging case. In our Beats Studio Buds Plus review, we noted they unfortunately lack on-ear detection and wireless charging.
Price check: $129 @ Amazon
Marshall Motif II ANC: was $199 now $178 @ Best Buy
These noise-canceling earbuds offer full-bodied bass that blends nicely with crisp mids and highs. Their active noice cancellation is also effective and grants full control over how much noise you want to eliminate or let in. Combine that with punchy bass response and terrific frequency reproduction, and there's an enjoyable listening experience to be had. Just keep in mind that in our Marshall Motif II review we found them somewhat uncomfortable to wear at times.
Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $179 @ Best Buy
The Beats Studio Pro are specifically designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for. They offer improved active noise cancelation and boosted battery life (up to 40 hours with ANC turned off). There's also Spatial Audio support and Beats' signature strong brand look. However, our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers.
Price check: $216 @ Walmart | $179 @ Amazon
Appliances
Appliance sale: deals from $179 @ Best Buy
Up to $300 gift card! Best Buy is taking up to 45% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $179. Plus, select items are eligible to receive up to a $300 Best Buy eGift card for free. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG, and more.
Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave: was $359 now $199 @ Best Buy
This is a solid choice if you’re after an over the range microwave. It comes with a 1.7 cubic feet capacity and various presets to cook or defrost your food. Its turntable plate is also dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning up spills easier than ever. We also like its two-speed fan which helps get rid of cooking odors and its adjustable lighting, so you can see what's cooking.
Bella Pro Series 6 Quart Air Fryer: was $109 now $69 @ Best Buy
The Bella Pro Air Fryer comes with a 6-quart capacity, which is ideal for a small family. In addition, it has seveb built-in cooking options that include air frying, baking roasting, broiling, and more. Its digital display makes it easy to use and there's an interior light that lets you check in on your meal without losing heat.
Breville Barista Express: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy
This well-designed espresso machine consistently makes the perfect cup every time. There are four brew basket options and it's also excellent at frothing milk. In our Breville Barista Express review, we called it one of the best espresso makers around.
LG French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker: was $1,779 now $1,299 @ Best Buy
You can now save on this LG French door refrigerator, which comes with 25.1 cu. ft capacity and a stainless steel finish. It features app connectivity, so you can monitor and control it from your phone, and the ice maker can be found in the freezer.
Smart home
Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.
Price check: $29 @ Amazon | $29 @ Target
Honeywell Home Thermostat w/ Wi-Fi: was $99 now $69 @ Best Buy
Make a saving on this smart thermostat and keep your home smart and cozy. Control your settings via the handy Total Connect Comfort app or the Honeywell Home app on your phone. You can set your temperature programs anywhere around the home, and it’s also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and more. Easy to use, it will also save you more money on your energy bills.
Segway G30Max Electric Scooter: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy
We named the Segway G30Max Ninebot Kickscooter one of the best electric scooters you can buy. It offers an estimated 40-mile range, which is more than double the range of most other scooters. Plus, in our testing we found it's incredibly comfortable to ride. In our tests, it was second only to the Unagi in maintaining its speed as we went up steep inclines.
Wearables
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy
The Galaxy Watch 6 is available in 40mm and 44mm models. In our Galaxy Watch 6 review, we said it's the most polished Samsung smartwatch yet with substantial upgrades like a brighter display, comprehensive sleep tracking features, and a slimmer design.
Price check: $199 @ Amazon
Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299 now $266 @ Best Buy
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a comprehensive fitness tracker that comes in at an affordable price. In our Garmin Vivoactive 5 review, we loved this device's gorgeous AMOLED display, access to multitude of sports apps and its advanced health stats like sleep and stress coaching.
Price check: $266 @ Amazon
