Best Buy headphone deals — save on travel buds from Bose, Marshall and more
Travel in style with these headphone deals
Summer is in full swing and that means travel season is upon us. Whether you're heading across the country or trekking across the globe, chances are you'll want one of the best noise cancelling headphones by your side. Alternatively, if you're strapped for cash you can also opt for one of the best cheap headphones for travel.
The Best Buy Black Friday in July sale is now live and there are dozens of great headphone deals you can get. If you're planning to travel this summer, here are some of the best headphone deals right now. For more ways to save, check out our guide to this week's top Best Buy coupon codes.
Quick Links
- shop all headphone deals at Best Buy from $10
- Marshall Major IV Headphones: was $149 now $99
- Bose QC Earbuds II: was $279 now $199
- Bose QC Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $349
Best Buy headphones
Marshall Major IV headphones: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy
Marshall's Major IV have a massive 80 hours of battery life, as well as wireless charging so you can simply pop the outside of the one of the headphones’ ear cups on a wireless charging pad to top it up. Although we haven't tested this model at Tom's Guide, it's important to note that the Marshall Major IV does not feature active noise cancelling, but the brand's audio reputation means we're confident these are a great buy at the discounted price.
Marshall Motif II ANC: was $199 now $178 @ Best Buy
These noise-canceling earbuds offer full-bodied bass that blends nicely with crisp mids and highs. Their active noice cancellation is also effective and grants full control over how much noise you want to eliminate or let in. Combine that with punchy bass response and terrific frequency reproduction, and there's an enjoyable listening experience to be had. Just keep in mind that in our Marshall Motif II review we found them somewhat uncomfortable to wear at times.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was $429 now $349 @ Best Buy
Currently available at their lowest price ever, these headphones bring clear sound quality, spatial audio, and high-end comfort that makes them worth a look, especially now on sale. In our Bose QC Ultra Headphones review, we said they replace the Bose 700 as the new flagship model, and combine class-leading ANC with intuitive features and universal spatial audio to deliver one of the most engaging, peaceful listening experiences money can buy.
Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox!
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.