These are the electric cars we're most excited about in 2023 and beyond

2022 has been a very good year for electric cars. We’ve seen the launch of cars like the Ford F-150 Lighting, the long-awaited Nissan Ariya, the hi-tech Genesis GV60, the luxurious Mercedes EQS and more. But now that the new year is upon us, it’s time to look forward.

The next few years should see a fleet of new electric cars hit the road, from automakers old and new. Whether you’re after a compact SUV, a sleek-looking sedan, or a sports car whose existence just demands attention, there’s going to be an electric car for you.

We’ve compiled a list of the best and most exciting cars due to arrive in 2023 and beyond, from the wacky angles of the Tesla Cybertruck all the way to the super-sporty Polestar 6.

Tesla Cybertruck

(Image credit: Tesla)

There’s a lot of hype surrounding new Tesla cars, but the Tesla Cybertruck has always been something of a special case. Not only is it Tesla's first electric truck, it’s also completely unlike any other truck to hit the roads. The steel exoskeleton promises crazy durability, with the ability to resist a 9mm bullet, and the angular design will certainly make it stand out. That’s on top of the usual suite of Tesla features like Autopilot, up to 500 miles of range and a sub 3-second 0-60 time.

Tesla Roadster

(Image credit: Tesla)

The oft-delayed second generation Tesla Roadster could finally make an appearance in 2023, and we are very excited to see how that plays out. The Roadster is tipped to cost around $200,000, but that should also come with 620 miles of range, a top speed of 250 miles per hour and a 0-60 time under 1.99 seconds. It’s also a convertible, something that's almost non-existent in the electric car space. In short, this is going to be a very special car for anyone that can afford it.

VW ID Buzz

(Image credit: VW)

The classic Volkswagen van is making an all-electric comeback in the form of the VW ID Buzz. European deliveries are set to begin sometime in 2023, with U.S. spec models then coming in 2024. The U.S. version is set to be longer, with wider axles, which should offer more space for the van’s already-roomy interior. That’s on top of various internal amenities like power sockets, table trays, infotainment systems, an augmented reality HUD and more.

U.S specs haven’t been revealed, but in the U.K. you’re looking at prices from £57,115 (roughly $69,500), 260 miles of WLTP range, up to 77.8 cubic feet of cargo space, and an estimated 0-60 time of 8.5 seconds. A professional model will also be available without rear seats, offering plenty of room for tools and equipment.

Polestar 3

(Image credit: Polestar)

The first of many Polestars to hit the roads in the coming years, the American-made Polestar 3 is set to arrive at the tail-end of 2023 with prices starting at $85,300. This time Polestar is offering an SUV with up to 379 miles of range (WLTP), 30-minute rapid charging time, a 0-60 time of 4.6 seconds, LiDAR-powered autonomous driver assistance, Android Automotive OS and more. Plus, being an SUV this promises to be extra roomy, not like the rather-compact Polestar 2, and offers up to 49.8 cubic feet of cargo space.

Fisker Ocean

(Image credit: Fisker)

It feels like we’ve been hearing about the Fisker Ocean for a very long time, and deliveries are on track to commence in early 2023. With prices starting at $37,499, range up to 350 miles, autonomous driving and a rotating touchscreen, among other things, there’s plenty to love about the Fisker Ocean. Especially when you consider the company’s sustainability pledge, and commitment to using recycled materials wherever possible.

Hyundai IONIQ 6

(Image credit: Rob Clymo/Tom's Guide)

Most automakers are pushing the SUV segment pretty hard right now, but Hyundai is going the other way with the Hyundai IONIQ 6. The upcoming electric model is a luxury sedan, offering 340 miles of range and a 5.1 second 0-60 time. Plus like so many other Hyundai cars, it offers charging speeds up to 350kW, as well as a variety of high tech options including camera side mirrors and autonomous driving assistance. Whether SUV-mad American drivers can be persuaded to buy a sedan is one thing, but it sure seems like the IONIQ 6 won't be going down easily.

Kia EV9

(Image credit: Kia)

The Kia EV6 is our current pick for best electric car, so we have some pretty high hopes for the follow-up — the Kia EV9 full-size SUV. There’s still a lot we don’t know, even with the car arriving before the end of 2023, but we are expecting many of the EV6’s greatest assets to make the transfer. So expect long range, solid performance (for an SUV), super-fast 800V charging and a bunch of cool interior tech. Not to mention all the cargo space such a gargantuan car can offer.

Chevy Silverado EV

(Image credit: Chevrolet)

Chevrolet and General Motors have already launched a bunch of electric cars, and the Silverado EV marks a big push into the electric truck business. What caught our attention is the starting price of $39,990 which is pretty cheap considering this truck offers up to 400 miles of range, Super Cruise autonomous driving assistance, and a 0 to 60 time of 4.5 seconds. There’s going to be a lot of competition, but everything we've seen from GM’s electrified cars suggests the Silverado EV will give the likes of Ford and Tesla a run for their money.

Mercedes EQE SUV

(Image credit: Mercedes)

Not to be confused with the Mercedes EQE or the EQS SUV, both of which are already on sale, the Mercedes EQE SUV is yet another addition to Mercedes’ range of all-electric SUVs. You have to admire its dedication to electrification. While we don’t know how much the EQE SUV will cost (a lot is our best guess), we’re looking at 342 miles of WLTP range, up to 677 horsepower and a top speed between 137 and 149 mph. 0-60 can apparently happen in as little as 3.4 seconds. Plus there’s also the killer Mercedes technology inside like Apple’s Spatial Audio, a first for any car, Dolby Atmos and the full-dash Hyperscreen display.

Jeep Wagoneer

(Image credit: Jeep)

Jeep’s first foray into the electric car business is due at some point in 2023, but the Jeep Avenger isn’t likely to make it to North America. Instead, the first of its vehicles to hit the western hemisphere will be the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer. Packing in 400 miles of range, 600 horsepower and an impressive 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds, it’s a very impressive sounding car. It offers 4x4 driving as standard, like any good Jeep should, and the SUV design means it’s going to have plenty of interior space for you to enjoy.

Ford Explorer EV

2021 Ford Explorer (Image credit: Ford)

Ford has already made big waves in the electric car market, especially with the launch of the all-electric F-150 Lightning. The Ford Explorer is the next car to get the electric treatment, with the first models expected to arrive in early 2025. We don’t know much about this car, other than the fact it’s coming. What's exciting is that it's one of Ford’s most popular cars, and shows the company is taking electrification seriously. Plus this one is actually a proper SUV, unlike the compact crossover that is the Mustang Mach-E.

Rolls-Royce Spectre

(Image credit: Rolls-Royce Motors)

If you thought electric cars were expensive right now, wait until you get a load of the Rolls-Royce Spectre. With a starting price of $413,000, this is going to be a very rare sight and well beyond what pretty-much all of us can afford. But we can’t wait to see it in action regardless. Rolls-Royce has a long history of extreme luxury and excellent soundproofing, so combined with 323 miles of range and a 0-60 time of 4.5 seconds we're looking at one heck of a car. And one that looks the part to boot.

Jeep Recon

(Image credit: Jeep)

Jeep’s official electric off-roader is also expected to arrive in 2024, and promises to be “100% Jeep” despite lacking an engine. There’s a lot we don’t know yet, but it sounds like the right Jeep for the outdoors experience. That means there’s under-body protection, “aggressive” off-road tires, tow hooks, removable doors, a one-touch powertop and the automaker’s Selec-Terrain traction management system-locker axle technology. And it has the built-in ability to offer travel guides and detailed off-road trails.

Volvo EX90

(Image credit: Volvo)

Volvo already has plenty of electric car experience, even if you ignore Polestar, so we’re expecting great things from the flagship Volvo EX90. The first deliveries are due in early 2024, with prices starting under $80,000. For that money you’re getting a Polestar-inspired design, seven seats, a 5.9 second 0-60 time and a preliminary range of 346 miles. Volvo has also added an array of sensors and cameras to enhance safety to the extreme, even if you don’t have the Pilot Assist ADAS system activated. In short, we’re looking at the safest and most high-0tech Volvo yet, with plenty of room for your entire family.

Range Rover EV

(Image credit: Land Rover)

I know, the majority of us don’t like Range Rovers because of the people you’d typically find behind the wheel. They won’t be going anywhere anytime soon, but 2024 will be the first time they can test your patience from an electric drivetrain. That means ferrying their kids to and from lacrosse practice won’t be quite as polluting as it is now. Sadly, there’s a lot we still don’t know, but we can expect Jaguar Land Rover to pull out all the best performance and tech into this machine. The Range Rover audience in’t likely to settle for anything less.

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT

(Image credit: Dodge)

Despite Doge’s initial claims to the contrary, the new Dodge Charger Daytona SRT is 100% an electric car. What started out as a concept car is getting the full production treatment come 2024, and is set to be the first all-electric muscle car to hit the market. The car offers 800V charging architecture and promises to be 25% more aerodynamic than the current Charger model on sale.

And while most electric cars pride themselves on silence, Dodge had developed a fake exhaust that channels air to produce realistic muscle sound that can reach as high as 126 decibels, all without the need for an engine or a speaker. Combined with the power and speed boost afforded by an electric drivetrain, this means Dodge is evolving without losing what people love about its cars.

Fisker Pear

(Image credit: Auto Bild)

There aren’t many cheap electric cars right now, but we are starting to see automakers slowly send them out onto the roads. One of the most exciting options on the way is the Fisker Pear, a compact SUV with the promise of a $29,000 price tag. There’s still a lot we don’t know about the car, beyond the targeted 310 miles of range, late 2024 release date and striking similarities to the Foxconn Model C. Still, the price tag and SUV design alone are enough to capture our attention.

DeLorean Alpha V

(Image credit: DeLorean Motor Company)

The DeLorean Motor Company is back for the 21st century, resurrecting the now-iconic DeLorean as an all-electric sports car. Thankfully, unlike Doc Brown’s version, you won’t need a 1.21GW connection to get this thing going. The DeLorean Alpha V is set to launch in 2024, with an estimated range of 300 miles, a 155 mph top speed and a 2.99 second 0-60 time. Oh and, like the original, it has gull-wing doors. We don’t know how much it will cost, or what other features are involved, but we’re really excited to see what DeLorean 2.0 has in store for us.

Polestar 6

(Image credit: Polestar)