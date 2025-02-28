Yomojo's new SIM-only mobile deals knock 50% off for the first 3 months — prices from AU$9.95p/m

After coming under new ownership mid last year, affordable Aussie telco Yomojo has revised its range of mobile plans to hit some particular sweet spots, and to sweeten the deal it's also currently offering new customers a 50% discount for the first 3 months. That means you can pay as little as AU$19.90 AU$9.95 for 8GB of data (or AU$1.24 per GB) — officially the cheapest 30-day prepaid plan you'll find in Australia.

Need more data? Yomojo's wide range of great-value 30 day prepaid plans also includes:

25GB for AU$24.90 AU$12.45 (AU$0.50 per GB)

40GB for AU$29.90 AU$14.95 (AU$0.37 per GB)

75GB for AU$$39.90 AU$19.95 (AU$0.27 per GB)

100GB for AU$49.90 AU$24.95 (AU$0.25 per GB)

Of course, all of these plans will go back to full price once those initial 3 months are up.

Can't decide which plan best suits your needs? We're particularly fond of the 25GB and 100GB offers:

Yomojo 25GB Plan | 25GB data | AU$12.45 per 30-day renewal (first 3 renewals, then AU$24.90) While Yomojo's 8GB Plan is currently the cheapest mobile plan in Australia (thanks to a sweet 50% off promotion for the first 3 months), we think its 25GB Plan is even better value, as it gives you more than three times the data at just a slight cost increase. At just AU$12.45 per renewal for the first 3 months, you're really only paying just AU$0.50 per GB, which is amazing value. This promotion is available until March 31, 2025, or until withdrawn. T&Cs apply.

Yomojo 100GB Plan | 100GB data | AU$24.95 per 30 day renewal (first 3 renewals, then AU$49.90) Want stacks of data without paying an arm and a leg? Yomojo's 100GB Plan provides just that, with absolutely incredible value for money. At just AU$24.95 per renewal for the first 3 months, the cost per GB is just AU$0.25, which is really a fantastic deal. Of course, the price will go back to AU$49.90 per 30 day renewal once those first 3 months are up, but that's still a great price when you consider it breaks down to AU$0.50 per GB. Like the other plans, this promotion is available until March 31, 2025, or until withdrawn. T&Cs apply.

The potential savings don't end with this introductory deals either. Yomojo is also offering increasing 'bundle' discounts off your total bill if you sign up for additional mobile or internet plans. For instance, you'll get 5% off for 2 services, 7.5% off for 3 services, 10% off for 4 service, 12.5% off for 5 services and 15% off for 6 services. Needless to say, this could add up to considerable savings for those with big families – for instance, you could save up to AU$539.28 a year by bundling 6 x 100GB plans on the one account.

On top of all this, Yomojo keeps the savings coming thanks to its referral program — simply invite a friend or family member to join Yomojo and both of you will receive AU$20 credit towards your next bill.

Yomojo's mobile plans run on the Optus 4G/5G network, with a capped download speed of 150Mbps. And as we've come to expect from Australia's top MVNOs, all of Yomojo's phone plans come with unlimited standard calls and texts, and no lock-in contracts.