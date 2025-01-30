Felix Mobile has slashed 50% off eSIM plans — get unlimited data for AU$20p/m

If you've been looking for an excuse to switch to a more affordable telco, this is a good one — Felix Mobile is offering new customers a 50% discount on any of its eSIM plans for the first three months.

That means you can get 25GB of monthly data on Vodafone's 4G/5G network for just AU$25 AU$12.50. Alternatively, you could bump that monthly data allowance up to 50GB for only AU$30 AU$15.

As you might expect from value-first telco, both plans are speed capped at 150Mbps, and while you won't receive any excess data charges, your speed will drop down to 1.5Mbps once you've exhausted your monthly allowance.

Of course, Felix Mobile does offer a third eSIM plan which does away with data allowances entirely. For just AU$40 AU$20, you can access the telco's Unlimited plan, though there is a catch — speeds on this plan are capped at just 20Mbps, which is admittedly a little slow in this day and age.

Thankfully, each of Felix Mobile's eSIM plans comes with unlimited standard calls and texts, along with 4G/5G network access and no lock-in contracts. Additionally, the 25GB and 50GB plans boast unlimited banking of unused data, which means you might be better offer choosing one of those plans over the slowed-down Unlimited option.

To access these discounted rates, simply enter the code FELIX50 at checkout. All you need is an eSIM compatible device, a Wi-Fi/hotspot connection for the setup process, and a credit/debit card or PayPal account for payment. Just know that these plans will go back to full price once the initial three months are up.

Need more convincing? Then you should know that Felix Mobile has pledged to plant one tree per customer every month for as long as they stay connected, which we think is pretty great.