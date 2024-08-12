iPhone 15 models now up to AU$320 off at Amazon — but only for a limited time

Current Apple flagship devices are rarely discounted, but there are notable exceptions. For instance, Amazon has currently slashed prices across the iPhone 15 line for a limited time, with discounts of up to AU$320 up for grabs.

That particular discount is on the iPhone 15 Pro in the 1TB variant, bringing its price down from AU$2,749 to just AU$2,479.

Of course, those who don't need that much storage will be pleased to know that every other iPhone 15 Pro variant has had its price slashed by AU$262. That means the 128GB model is now AU$1,849 AU$1,587, the 256GB version is now AU$2,049 AU$1,787 and the 512GB option is now AU$2,399 AU$2,137.

iPhone 15 Pro | from AU$1,849 AU$1,587 (save up to AU$320) Amazon has slashed prices on the iPhone 15 Pro across every storage variant, with the biggest discount available on the 1TB model (AU$2,749 AU$2,479), saving you AU$320. Alternatively, you can save AU$262 across all other sizes: 128GB (AU$1,849 AU$1,587), 256GB (AU$2,049 AU$1,787), and 512GB (AU$2,399 AU$2,137). The iPhone 15 Pro sports Apple's Apple A17 Pro chipset.

If you like your iPhones on the larger side, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has also had its price slashed by AU$262 in the 256GB variant, bringing its price down to AU$2,199 AU$1,937. You can also get the 1TB model at a slightly smaller AU$250 discount, bringing its price to AU$2,899 to AU$2,649.

iPhone 15 Pro Max | from AU$2,199 $AU$1,937 (save up to AU$262) Apple's larger iPhone 15 Pro Max is also discounted on Amazon right now, with the 256GB model now priced at AU$2,199 AU$1,937 — that's a nice saving of AU$262. Alternatively, the 1TB model also has a slightly smaller discount, dropping it down to AU$2,899 to AU$2,649 — that's a discount of AU$250. Like the smaller Pro model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is powered by the A17 Pro chipset.

If you're willing to live without the camera and chipset upgrades offered by Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, you can also snag a great deal on the entry-level iPhone 15 right now, with a AU$212 discount across each size option. In other words, the 128GB model is now AU$1,499 AU$1,287, the 256GB version is now AU$1,699 AU$1,487 and the 512GB variant is now AU$2,049 AU$1,837.

iPhone 15 | from AU$1,499 $AU$1,287 (save up to AU$212) If you're happy to skip the upgraded triple camera array offered by the Pro models, and are also cool with the slightly less powerful A16 Bionic chipset, you can score the standard iPhone 15 for fairly cheap right now, with a sweet AU$212 discount across every storage variant right now: 128GB model (AU$1,499 AU$1,287), 256GB model (AU$1,699 AU$1,487) and 512GB model(AU$2,049 AU$1,837).

As we mentioned earlier, nice discounts like these don't come around on current Apple flagships often, so it's a good idea to jump on these deals now if you're in the market for a new iPhone. That said, each one of these prices is described on Amazon as a 'limited time deal', so you'll want to act fast or risk missing out on some sweet savings.