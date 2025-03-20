Not a typo! This epic deal makes the flagship Pixel 9 Pro XL the same price as the budget Pixel 9a

I still can’t get over the price of the Pixel 9a, which Google keeps at the same $499 cost as last year’s Pixel 8a. While this is still incredible value for a mid-range phone, you can actually get the way better Pixel 9 Pro XL for the same price right now.

Best Buy has the flagship Pixel 9 Pro XL as low as $499 for a limited time, which is an insane deal considering how the best phone contender retails for a whopping $1,099 normally. This turns out to be a savings of 54% and made better by the fact that it’s for an unlocked model. Amazon has the same phone, but at a higher $899 cost. In order to get this deal, though, you’ll need to select the option to connect it to a carrier.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: was $1,099 now $499 at Best Buy Armed with the Tensor G4 chip, bright 6.8-inch display, triple cameras, and a slew of Google AI features, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a top notch flagship phone worth every penny with Best Buy's deal. In fact, it offers more value than the Pixel 9a.

The biggest reason why this deal stands out is because it costs the same for either the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9a. Yet, they’re two totally different phones as the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a best phone contender — while the Pixel 9a is more of a best cheap phone champion. You simply get more phone for the money with the Pixel 9 Pro XL, despite sharing a few things in common like the Tensor G4 chip and some Google AI features.

Since I shoot a lot of photos and videos, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is better suited with its triple camera system. While both have a main camera paired with an ultrawide, the Pixel 9 Pro XL benefits from a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. Meaning, it’ll get closer to subjects without much detail loss — unlike how the Pixel 9a does zooming with its main camera. I also love that the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a better 48MP selfie camera with auto-focus, which makes it more suitable for vlogging.

Due to its larger size, the Pixel 9 Pro XL also has a bigger screen: a 6.8-inch Super Actua Display. Again, this is better for watching videos and playing games. What’s even more amazing is that the Pixel 9 Pro XL has the brightest screen Tom’s Guide has tested to date, reaching an unbelievable 2,469 nits. Google claims that the Pixel 9a can reach 2,700 nits, which I’m skeptical about because no phone we’ve tested to date ever reaches a manufacturer’s claim.

And lastly, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a couple of Google AI features that you won’t get with the Pixel 9a: Pixel Screenshot and Call Notes. The former relies on screenshots you take, which can detect relevant information in them to recall later.

Think of it like an enhanced rolodex powered by AI because it can tell you details from those screenshots by performing a search inquiry. Likewise, I like Call Notes will record, transcribe, and even summarize phone calls you have on the phone.