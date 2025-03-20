Not a typo! This epic deal makes the flagship Pixel 9 Pro XL the same price as the budget Pixel 9a

Deals
By published

You'll only pay $499 for a flagship model

Pixel 9 Pro XL held in the hand with price drop badge.
(Image credit: Future)

I still can’t get over the price of the Pixel 9a, which Google keeps at the same $499 cost as last year’s Pixel 8a. While this is still incredible value for a mid-range phone, you can actually get the way better Pixel 9 Pro XL for the same price right now.

Best Buy has the flagship Pixel 9 Pro XL as low as $499 for a limited time, which is an insane deal considering how the best phone contender retails for a whopping $1,099 normally. This turns out to be a savings of 54% and made better by the fact that it’s for an unlocked model. Amazon has the same phone, but at a higher $899 cost. In order to get this deal, though, you’ll need to select the option to connect it to a carrier.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: was $1,099 now $499 at Best Buy

Armed with the Tensor G4 chip, bright 6.8-inch display, triple cameras, and a slew of Google AI features, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a top notch flagship phone worth every penny with Best Buy's deal. In fact, it offers more value than the Pixel 9a.

View Deal

The biggest reason why this deal stands out is because it costs the same for either the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9a. Yet, they’re two totally different phones as the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a best phone contender — while the Pixel 9a is more of a best cheap phone champion. You simply get more phone for the money with the Pixel 9 Pro XL, despite sharing a few things in common like the Tensor G4 chip and some Google AI features.

Since I shoot a lot of photos and videos, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is better suited with its triple camera system. While both have a main camera paired with an ultrawide, the Pixel 9 Pro XL benefits from a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. Meaning, it’ll get closer to subjects without much detail loss — unlike how the Pixel 9a does zooming with its main camera. I also love that the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a better 48MP selfie camera with auto-focus, which makes it more suitable for vlogging.

Due to its larger size, the Pixel 9 Pro XL also has a bigger screen: a 6.8-inch Super Actua Display. Again, this is better for watching videos and playing games. What’s even more amazing is that the Pixel 9 Pro XL has the brightest screen Tom’s Guide has tested to date, reaching an unbelievable 2,469 nits. Google claims that the Pixel 9a can reach 2,700 nits, which I’m skeptical about because no phone we’ve tested to date ever reaches a manufacturer’s claim.

And lastly, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a couple of Google AI features that you won’t get with the Pixel 9a: Pixel Screenshot and Call Notes. The former relies on screenshots you take, which can detect relevant information in them to recall later.

Think of it like an enhanced rolodex powered by AI because it can tell you details from those screenshots by performing a search inquiry. Likewise, I like Call Notes will record, transcribe, and even summarize phone calls you have on the phone.

See more Phones Deals
John Velasco
John Velasco
Senior Channel Editor for Phones

John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Google Pixel 9 Pro deal
Forget Pixel 9a — get the Google Pixel 9 Pro for $250 off at Best Buy right now
Google Pixel 9 Pro in hand
Act fast! Amazon just slashed $200 off the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Pixel 9 shown in all colors
Holy smokes! Google Pixel 9 Pro just dropped to lowest price ever at Amazon before Presidents' Day
Four Pixel 9a phones propped against a book
Google Pixel 9a deals — here’s how to get Google's phone for free
Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro
Massive Pixel 9 sale at Visible — here's how to save 50% right now
Closeup of camera bars on four Google Pixel 8a phones
Hurry! The best value phone we've tested just got $100 cheaper
Latest in Google Phones
Pixel 9 Pro XL held in the hand with price drop badge.
Not a typo! This epic deal makes the flagship Pixel 9 Pro XL the same price as the budget Pixel 9a
Google Pixel 9a hands-on.
Pixel 9a’s on-device AI isn’t as good as the Pixel 9 — here’s what’s different
Google Pixel 9 Pro deal
Forget Pixel 9a — get the Google Pixel 9 Pro for $250 off at Best Buy right now
back of Iris Pixel 9a
Google Pixel 9a pre-orders delayed due to 'component quality issue' — here's when you can get one
Pixel 9a vs Pixel 7a side by side composite.
Google Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 7a: Biggest differences explained
CAD renders of the Google Pixel 10
Google Pixel 10’s Tensor G5 chipset could be very different — here’s what we know
Latest in Deals
Pixel 9 Pro XL held in the hand with price drop badge.
Not a typo! This epic deal makes the flagship Pixel 9 Pro XL the same price as the budget Pixel 9a
Coleman Camping Deals
Huge Coleman spring sale on Amazon — 11 camping deals I’d shop now from $21
Amazon Big Spring Sale banner
17 best early Amazon Spring Sales you can shop now — here's what I'm adding to my cart
Amazon Big Spring Sale
Amazon Big Spring Sale — my 9 favorite deals on iPads, Samsung and Fire tablets
Classic Glitter Clogs Crocs in Silver Quartz on gradient blue background with Tom&#039;s Guide blue deal Price Drop badge on top right corner
Massive Crocs sale is live from $21 at Amazon — here's 15 deals I’d add to my cart ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale
spring sale glasses deals
Best Amazon Spring Sale smart glasses deals — my favorite AR glasses are cheaper than ever
More about google phones
Google Pixel 9 Pro deal

Forget Pixel 9a — get the Google Pixel 9 Pro for $250 off at Best Buy right now
Google Pixel 9a hands-on.

Pixel 9a’s on-device AI isn’t as good as the Pixel 9 — here’s what’s different
The image shows the Helix Twilight on the left and the DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress on the right in a side by side comparison

Helix Twilight vs DreamCloud Hybrid: Which firm mattress suits your sleep style?

See more latest
Most Popular
Coleman Camping Deals
Huge Coleman spring sale on Amazon — 11 camping deals I’d shop now from $21
Amazon Big Spring Sale banner
17 best early Amazon Spring Sales you can shop now — here's what I'm adding to my cart
Amazon Big Spring Sale
Amazon Big Spring Sale — my 9 favorite deals on iPads, Samsung and Fire tablets
Google Pixel 9 Pro deal
Forget Pixel 9a — get the Google Pixel 9 Pro for $250 off at Best Buy right now
Classic Glitter Clogs Crocs in Silver Quartz on gradient blue background with Tom&#039;s Guide blue deal Price Drop badge on top right corner
Massive Crocs sale is live from $21 at Amazon — here's 15 deals I’d add to my cart ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale
spring sale glasses deals
Best Amazon Spring Sale smart glasses deals — my favorite AR glasses are cheaper than ever
NordVPN logo on a blue background
NordVPN drops to its lowest price this year – here's what you need to know
Sharge Shargeek 170 portable charger
Amazon Spring Sale alert — this massive 24,000 mAh power bank is 40% off and it's the best we've tested
Woman walking on the WalkingPad Z1
Quick! This popular WalkingPad treadmill is $96 off ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale
iLife V3s Pro on a hard wooden floor with the Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge overlaid
Hurry! Our favorite cheap robot vacuum is more than 25% off right now ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale