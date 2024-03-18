Google Pixel 8 drops to an all-time low — get it now

We're still a few days away from the official start of Amazon Big Spring Sale, but many deals have already gone live, including one that lets you get your hands on Google's flagship phone for less than $500.

The Google Pixel 8 normally starts at $699. But Amazon has dropped the price by $200, meaning that you can snap up the Pixel 8 for $499. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on this phone and one of the best Pixel 8 deals of all time.

Pixel 8: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CGTNPFZD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $699 now $499 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Pixel 8 on sale for $499. The phone features a 6.2-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.68) with 8x Super Res Zoom, 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 10.5MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/google-pixel-8" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Pixel 8 review, we said it's a good all-around flagship for your money and likely the best Android phone for most people.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6559236&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgoogle-pixel-8-128gb-unlocked-obsidian%2F6559236.p%3FskuId%3D6559236&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$499 @ Best Buy

Pixel 8 Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Pro-Smartphone-Telephoto%2Fdp%2FB0CGT9MH6F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering the Pixel 8 Pro for $749. The 6.7-inch phone features an OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses on the back of the phone. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/google-pixel-8-pro" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with a smarter, more human sounding Google Assistant at the helm.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6559251&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgoogle-pixel-8-pro-128gb-unlocked-obsidian%2F6559251.p%3FskuId%3D6559251&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$749 @ Best Buy

The Google Pixel 8 is perfect if you like compact phones, thanks to a 6.2-inch display that's easy to operate with one hand. Speaking of that display, it's one of the things we singled out in our Pixel 8 review, as it's extremely bright and it offers a fast 120Hz refresh rate. Best of all, you also get the AI-powered features made possible by Google's Tensor G3 chip.

Looking for a phone with a bigger screen? Amazon also has the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 8 Pro on sale. You can currently buy the Pixel 8 Pro for $749, a $250 discount that also brings this Pixel model to its lowest-price ever.

Everything we like about the Pixel 8 goes double for the Pixel 8 Pro. Beside the larger screen, the Pro model also adds a telephoto camera to the mix.

Both phones are available unlocked from Amazon, and you have your pick of colors — hazel, rose and obsidian for the Pixel 8, and bay, porcelain and obsidian for the Pixel 8 Pro.

Whether you're looking for a new smartphone or any other type of product, keep checking back at Tom's Guide over the next few days, as we continue to highlight the best deals being offered in the Amazon Big Spring Sale.