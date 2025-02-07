Galaxy S25 goes on sale today — here's the best deals on Samsung's new flagship

Galaxy Unpacked brought us Samsung's latest series of phones and while we've had the chance to get our hands on the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, today the phones go on general sale from Samsung and other retailers.

However, none of the phones are exactly cheap, but we've already seen some nice deals popping up to make it a little easier on your wallet. One of the best we've seen offers the Galaxy S25 with a $100 gift card for $799 from Amazon. Alternatively, you can also grab the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a $200 Amazon Gift Card. You can also trade in your older phone which will let you save up to $220 off your purchase.

Alternatively, you can look at Samsung's own store that's offering a set amount of store credit that you can put towards upgrading your storage. For instance, you can Save up to $700 off the Galaxy S25 when you trade in at Samsung. Alternatively, you can Save up to $900 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra when you trade-in at Samsung

Top Samsung S25 deals

Free gift card! Samsung Galaxy S25 W/ $100 Gift Card: was $899 now $799 @ Amazon Right now you can grab the Galaxy S25 128GB for $799 with a $100 gift card from Amazon. Alternatively, you could splurge and grab the 512GB model for $859. The S25 comes with a 6.2-inch display, a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto, a 12MP Ultra wide and a 12MP selfie camera. All of this is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 12GB of RAM and a 4,000 mAh battery. Price Check: up to $500 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free gift card! Samsung Galaxy S25+ W/ $100 Gift Card: was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon If you're looking for something will a little more screen then you can currently grab the same deal with the Galaxy S25 Plus, which increases the display size to 6.7-inches. The S25 Plus does not have a 128 GB option, but you can grab the 512GB option for $1,019 with the card instead. The S25+ comes with a 6.7-inch display, a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto, a 12MP Ultra wide and a 12MP selfie camera. All of this is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 12GB of RAM and a 4,900 mAh battery. Price Check: Save up to $700 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free gift card! Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra w/ $200 Gift card: Was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Amazon If you're looking for more power and more cameras, then the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the best option for you. If you purchase through Amazon then you'll get a $200 Amazon gift card for no extra price. However, while you can expand the memory to 512GB for $1,419 there is no option for 1TB, but you can grab it at Samsung's store. The S25 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch display, a 200MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto with 5x zoom, a 10MP Telephoto with 3x Zoom, a 50MP ultrawide and a 12MP selfie camera. All of this is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 12GB of RAM and a 5,000 mAh battery. Price Check: Save up to $900 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung might not have made any massive hardware changes between the Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy S25 series, but a fair bit is going on under the hood that helps the phones excel. For instance, all three of the newer devices come with Snapdragon 8 Elite chips, and they are a powerhouse. The gaming experience on the Galaxy S25 Ultra far exceeds what we've seen on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Samsung has obviously pushed to empower the AI features available on the phone. The Galaxy S25 series has access to both Galaxy AI and Google Gemini, with the latter being better integrated to offer a much more naturalistic experience. Not only that, Gemini can now work with other apps to make it easier than ever to use the assistant to help organize your day.

There's a lot to love about the new Samsung phones, but it can be tricky to pick the right one for you. We have a Galaxy S25 vs S25+ vs Galaxy S25 Ultra breakdown to help you make your choice.

When you have ordered your new phone you'll want to keep it safe. Considering Amazon offers a gift card, there's no better time to grab a case and we have compiled lists of the best Galaxy S25 cases, the Galaxy S25 Plus cases and the best Galaxy S25 Ultra cases.