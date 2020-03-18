Xbox Series X release date just revealed by Microsoft [UPDATE]

Update: Shortly after the Thanksgiving release date appeared on Xbox's website, Microsoft's Larry Hyrb confirmed that the listing was innacurate and that the launch window remains at "Holiday 2020."

In the shadow of a PS5 deep dive event was light on flashy news, we just got the Xbox Series X release date. And it came out quite quietly, as it was just added to Microsoft's own Xbox Series X page.

That release date? Thanksgiving 2020. And if Microsoft is being specific, that means Thursday, November 26, on the eve of Black Friday 2020.

This release date was spotted and shared by the prolific gaming news tweeter Wario64:

Xbox Series X website is saying that it's launching Thanksgiving 2020 https://t.co/OUUaxiiz6h pic.twitter.com/QXCLcySDn0March 18, 2020

This is within the expected release window, previously announced as Holiday 2020. An end-of-November release gives holiday shoppers a bit of time to secure their own Xbox Series X before gifting goes into full swing.

However, it turns out that this Thanksgiving release date may not be accurate. Shortly after this discovery, Xbox's Larry Hyrb (aka Major Nelson) tweeted that the Xbox product page "innaccurately" listed the launch date for the new console.

An Xbox product page in some regions inaccurately listed the launch date for Xbox Series X as Thanksgiving 2020. We are committed to launching Holiday 2020March 18, 2020

Now that we've learned a little more about the PS5's backwards compatibility, 3D audio and SSD expandability, we're all even more eager to learn when Sony's going to actually release that system — and what it looks like.

Microsoft recently took the wraps off of the Xbox Series X's full specs, which include a powerful 8-core AMD Zen 2 processor, a 12 teraflop AMD RDNA GPU and a custom 1TB SSD for loading games lightning-quick. We also got a better look at the Xbox Series X controller, which will gain a USB-C port on the back, a new D-pad that looks a lot like the Elite Xbox One controller and also a Share button for social posting (which even the PS4 had).