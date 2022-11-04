What to watch this weekend: 7 new movies and shows on Netflix, Roku and Apple TV Plus (Nov. 4-6)

November is kicking off with a bang, bringing something for everyone looking for movies and shows to watch this weekend. Netflix , the Roku Channel, Apple TV Plus and more streaming services continue the onslaught of new releases, so you have plenty of binge-watching options.

Our recommendations start with Weird: The Al Yankovic Story , with Daniel Radcliffe as the master of parody songs. On the other end of the spectrum is Causeway, a trauma drama starring Jennifer Lawrence as a brain-injured soldier. For some light mystery, Enola Holmes 2 brings back Millie Bobby Brown as the plucky young detective.

In the world of television, Manifest season 4 makes its Netflix debut after the streamer saved it from cancellation. And the new comedy series Blockbuster (which we hope is good enough to land on our best shows on Netflix list) tweaks Netflix’s defeated rival by setting the action in the last remaining video store.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Weird Al finally gets the biopic treatment in this film, which celebrates the musician in all his absurd, wacky and (of course) weird glory. Daniel Radcliffe sheds his Harry Potter persona to take on that of Alfred Matthew Yankovic, who turned an interest in the accordion into a chart-topping, Grammy-winning career.

The story follows him as he gets his first break from the radio personality Dr. Demento, earns his nickname as a college DJ, and hears “My Sharona” and writes his first parody song “My Bologna.” This is a satire, naturally, so the highs and lows of Weird Al’s life are greatly exaggerated and sometimes completely fabricated. Just as it should be.

Causeway (Apple TV Plus)

Jennifer Lawrence turns in a quietly devastating performance as Lynsey, a soldier who suffers a traumatic brain injury in an IED ambush in Afghanistan. After returning home, she must relearn everything — from walking to bathing to putting on makeup. Outwardly, she has no wounds; they are all on the inside. Her PTSD is holding back her recovery.

After happenstance introduces Lynsey to a mechanic named James (Brian Tyree Henry), both discover the other is wrestling with traumas. Over time, they develop a deep bond based on healing. Their friendship gives her comfort and hope, but she’s dogged by a burning need to redeploy.

My Policeman (Prime Video)

Don’t worry, darling – Harry Styles isn’t done making movies yet. His last film may have circled down the drain due to non-stop gossip (and poor reviews), but the former One Direction band member is still heading toward a film career.

In My Policeman, he stars as a gay cop in 1950s Brighton. Tom Burgess is in the closet, though, married to teacher Marion (Emma Corrin, aka Princess Diana from The Crown). He has a secret affair with museum curator Patrick (David Dawson). Years later, the older version of Tom (Linus Roache) has a reunion with older Patrick (Ruper Everett) that is both unexpected and painful.

Enola Holmes 2 (Netflix)

Sherlock Holmes’ equally clever sister is back! Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) is on a new case, her first official one as a detective. She’s hired by a young woman named Bessie (Serrana Su-Ling Bliss) who wants to find a missing co-worker from the matchstick factory, which has seen a wave of recent deaths chalked up to illness.

Meanwhile, Sherlock (Henry Cavill) is investigating some stolen government funds. Soon, he and Enola realize that their cases are connected. Fortunately for the elder brother, lil sis is exceptionally good at sussing out mysteries. Oh, and bonus: Enola attends a ball that reunites her with Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge). The game is truly afoot!

Blockbuster (Netflix)

This new comedy is essentially a not-at-all-low-key flex by Netflix, as they dunk on poor Blockbuster. Once upon a time, when Blockbuster still reigned supreme in the home entertainment industry, they turned down a chance to buy Netflix. As the video rental chain collapsed, Netflix rose to claim the crown.

Set in the last Blockbuster video store in America, Blockbuster is a workplace comedy starring Randall Park as the movie-loving boss Timmy. His second-in-command, Eliza (Melissa Fumero) and other co-workers band together with the local community to try to save a dying business in a dying retail strip in a dying town.

Manifest season 4 (Netflix)

Netflix doesn’t save shows as often as they used to, but an exception was made for Manifest. The former NBC supernatural drama not only benefited from a strong fan campaign, but from actual streaming numbers. What a surprise: If you watch it, a show will keep going.

The fourth and final season (divided into two parts) picks up two years after the end of season 3. Flight 828 passenger Ben (Josh Dallas) remains devastated after the murder of his wife and kidnapping of his baby by the troubled Angelina (Holly Taylor). Meanwhile, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) has made her choice between husband Zeke (Matt Long) and ex Jared (J. R. Ramirez).

The Mosquito Coast season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Justin Theroux returns to headline the thriller based on his uncle’s book. Brilliant inventor Allie Fox uprooted his family to flee from the U.S. government, cartels and hitmen. After barely escaping from Mexico with their lives, the Foxes settle down off the grid with a group of fellow refugees in the Guatemalan jungle.

They soon discover this seemingly idyllic community is hiding dark secrets. Allie becomes entangled in a conflict with local drug lords, while government agents continue to track him down. But his biggest problem may be right at home, as wife Margot (Melissa George) seeks a different path for her family’s future.

More new shows to watch this weekend

Dangerous Liaisons (Starz)

A reimagining of the 18th century novel set in pre-Revolution France.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (Apple TV Plus)

An intimate documentary about the singer’s ups and downs over six years.

Buying Beverly Hills (Netflix)

A docu-soap featuring Mauricio Umansky and agents at his luxury brokerage firm.

