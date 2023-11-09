How to watch The Newsreader season 2 online for free – stream from anywhere

The News at Six crew are back as Australian breakout drama The Newsreader returns for its sophomore season. Our guide below details how to watch The Newsreader season 2 online for free now. And, should you find yourself away from home, you can stream the series from anywhere with a VPN.

The Newsreader S2: TV channel, start time, free streams ► U.K. date and time: The Newsreader season 2 premieres Thursday (Nov. 9) at 9 p.m. GMT on BBC Two. All six episodes streaming now on BBC iPlayer.

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.) | ABC (Australia)

This second instalment of the show has Anna Torv reprising her role as female anchor Helen Norville, alongside fellow lead Sam Reid who returns as Helen's junior reporter beau Dale Jennings.

The new season takes us back to July 1987, with Australia gearing up for a vital general election alongside the backdrop of preparations for the following year's bicentennial celebrations across the nation.

With Helen and the team under huge pressure to deliver a gruelling six hours of unbroken air time, the stakes are raised even further when it is revealed that their direct competition is headed up by former News at Six icon, Geoff Walters.

Prepare for more breaking news tension and workplace romance

Watch The Newsreader season 2 for free

How to watch The Newsreader Season 2 for FREE on BBC iPlayer

The Newsreader returns to UK screens on Thursday, November 9, at 9 p.m. on BBC Two. Further instalments of the six-episode season will air at the same time each week from then on. Don't want to wait? You can watch all six episodes of the The Newsreader Season 2 right now, on the BBC’s FREE on-demand service, BBC iPlayer. The iPlayer service also has all episodes of season 1 available, if you're new to the show. Note: you will need a valid TV license to watch live or catch-up shows on BBC platforms. Travelling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can unblock BBC iPlayer and watch from anywhere when you download a VPN.

How to watch The Newsreader Season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN

Currently traveling in a country where BBC iPlayer isn't available? With the right VPN (Virtual private network), you can continue to access your usual platforms and watch your favorite shows online no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch The Newsreader Season 2 online in Australia

The Newsreader season 2 premiered in Australia on free-to-air ABC back in September. All Season 1 and Season 2 episodes are now available to watch on demand via the network's streaming platform iview which is also free to access Down Under. Travelling outside Australia? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand when you download a VPN.

Can I watch The Newsreader online in the US?

Bad news: although The Newsreader has been a hit around the world but the show has yet to be snapped up by a U.S. network or streaming service.

However, if you're based in the U.K. or Australia but are travelling to the US, you could still connect to BBC iPlayer or ABC iview and stream The Newsreader.

Can I watch The Newsreader Season 2 online in Canada?

Unfortunately, its the same story in Canada, with no broadcaster yet to option the 80s period drama.

Travelling outside the U.K. or Australia and unable to access your free BBC iPlayer or ABC iview account? A VPN will let you stream The Newsreader Season 2 online no matter where you are.

The Newsreaders season 2 full episode guide

All six episodes are streaming now on BBC iPlayer in the U.K..

S2 Episode 1 (Decision '87)

July 1987: As the country prepares for a vital general election, Dale, Helen and their colleagues at the News at Six have the pressure of up to six hours of unbroken air time.

S2 Episode 2 (People Like You and Me)

The country is rocked by an unprecedented mass shooting in Clifton Hill in Melbourne. The team rush to get footage onto air - but their judgement is called into question.

S2 Episode 3 (Greed and Fear)

As the global financial crisis mounts, Helen is plunged into free fall when a gossip journalist threatens an exposé about her troubled past. Dale feels helpless in his endeavours to fend off the impending article and turns to Gerry for advice.

S2 Episode 4 (The Hungry Truth)

The hype is building for 1988 bicentenary. As Geoff covers the First Fleet re-enactment for the rival network, it is interrupted by an Indigenous Australian activist.

S2 Episode 5 (A Model Daughter)

News is approached by Geoff's daughter Kay with the offer of an exclusive. Lindsay sees this as an opportunity for an end-of-year showstopper, but Helen is shocked at the depth of Kay's desperation.

S2 Episode 6 (Fireworks)

As the team prepare for the biggest event of the year, Australia Day 1988, personal and professional dilemmas abound. Helen prepares for a job in the US, and Dale faces a crisis.

What is The Newsreader?

A huge hit during the pandemic in its native Australia, the show stars Anna Torv and Sam Reid, and focuses on the hectic studio floor of a TV newsroom in the 1980s.

Created and written by Michael Luca, the drama explores the personal and professional lives of the journalists and crew of News at Six, focusing on the relationship between an ambitious young TV reporter and the star female news anchor.

The first series was Aussie TV network ABC's most-watched drama program of 2021 and achieved the most nominations of any show or film at the 11th AACTA Awards. It has since gone on to air in over 60 countries around the world.