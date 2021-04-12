Walmart PS5 restock update — when to expect inventory and how to get yours

April is proving to be a slow month for PS5 restock. Steadfast retailers like Walmart, Sony Direct, and Best Buy are now struggling with PS5 inventory. In fact, it's been almost a month since the last Walmart PS5 restock.

Unfortunately, there's not much that can be done other than to wait it out. Without fresh PS5 drops, there's simply no way to get your hands on Sony's console. (And we'd never recommend turning to third-party PS5 bundles). So we've reached out to a Walmart representative to find out if we can expect Walmart PS5 restock in the near future. In the meantime, here's a refresher on what to do when Walmart PS5 restock does return.

Walmart PS5 restock (sold out)

PS5: $499 @ Walmart

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Walmart

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

Walmart PS5 restock tips and tricks

The first thing you'll want to do is create a Walmart.com account if you don't already have one. Enter your address and credit card info so that you'll be ready to roll once PS5 restock returns at Walmart. You'll also want to know the correct landing pages for the PS5 at Walmart. (You'll find the links above).

Once the consoles are available at Walmart you'll have to act lightning fast to secure a console and purchase it. However, it's worth noting that Walmart tends to release inventory every 10 minutes. So if you don't score a console on your first attempt, keep trying.

Many have reported that adding the PS5 to a shopping list has helped them score a PS5. To do this, go to the PS5 product page at Walmart. Click the "add to list" icon underneath the console's image. You'll then be prompted to create a name for your wish list. Now the next time Walmart has PS5 restock, you should be able to add the console to your cart via your wish list (instead of going to the product page and waiting for it to show up in stock. Again, your mileage may vary with this tactic, but it's worked in the past with other PS5 retailers.