T3 Awards winners announced — the ultimate products for 2024

Our sister site T3, which has inspired smarter living since 1996, this week revealed the ultimate products for 2024 as part of the T3 Awards in association with Norton. Continuing the 18-year tradition, these are the very best lifestyle and tech products you can buy, as chosen by T3’s panel of judges.

A total of 85 awards were given, covering everything from action cameras to vacuum cleaners. The awards were divided into T3’s main sections of Home, Active, and Tech, as well as the new Design Awards in association with fellow Future publication, Wallpaper* and the Best Streaming Platform in association with ShortList.

This year’s Headline Awards include the Product of the Year, Brand of the Year, and a Readers’ Choice award which has been voted for by T3 readers.

Sponsoring this year’s awards is Norton, the biggest name in anti-virus and anti-malware software. Its impressive 360 software includes cloud backup, VPN and password manager to keep you and your family’s tech safe.

T3’s Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher, said: “As these awards show, it's been a truly impressive year in the technology lifestyle space. The team has been hard at work testing all the products nominated, using its expertise to ensure they provide the ultimate upgrade. These are products that our readers aspire to own. Not just because they look great but because they are the best in their class. ”

To view the full list of winners, check out the T3 Awards.

More from Tom's Guide