This Nespresso VertuoPlus bundle is 39% off at Amazon

The Nespresso VertuoPlus is one of the best coffee makers going, and right now you can pick up the pod machine with an Aeroccino milk frother for just $139.30. That's a 39% discount saving you $89.70 overall.

We usually see this bundle priced far closer to that $229 MSRP, with the Nespresso machine itself sitting at $179. That means you're not only getting a massive discount here, but also picking up a milk frother for less than the regular price of the coffee maker. That's an excellent addition to this bundle, as many find that one of the only things holding the VertuoPlus back is its lack of integrated frother.

There is a small catch here, though. Stock is running low here, which means Amazon will only be able to ship your bundle in mid-June. Still, it's an excellent discount and well worth the wait.

The Nespresso VertuoPlus is capable of brewing up to 14oz cups and uses Nespresso's centrifusion brewing technique which pierces several holes in the foil lid of the capsule before spinning it rapidly for an even water dispersal and well-balanced cup. The machine will also automatically recognize the pod you have selected and alter temperature and brewing conditions to make the perfect brew.

