This iPad mini Cyber Monday deal is so good I’m buying it myself

The iPad mini 5 is selling for just $299. That's $100 off the normal $399 price.

The iPad mini 5's snappy A12 Bionic processor makes it as fast as the 10.2-inch iPad 2020. Plus, it can also last a lot of time on a single charge, posting a time of 12 hours and 40 minutes on our battery test. This comes in the silver, gold and space gray models.

Released in 2019, the iPad mini 5 comes with the same powerful and speedy A12 Bionic processor that the bigger 10.2-inch iPad didn't get until this year. And the iPad Mini 5 lasted 12 hours and 40 minutes on the Tom's Guide battery test (web surfing at 150 nits of brightness). That's stellar endurance, and it means you won't have to recharge as often.

The iPad mini 5 not only as the same A12 Bionic chip as the iPad 2020, it's nearly half a pound lighter at 0.66 pounds, so it's easier to hold in your hand for reading books for hours on end.

The iPad mini 5 also supports the Apple Pencil stylus, which unlocks one of iPadOS 14's biggest tricks. Apple's new Scribble feature converts what you write in text fields, into actual text — like you typed it yourself.

