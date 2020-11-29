This iPad mini Cyber Monday deal is so good I’m buying it myself

Hurry to snap up this incredible iPad deal on the iPad Mini 5. This is one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen yet and it almost seems too good to be true, so stock is likely to run out quickly.
While supplies last, Best Buy is selling the iPad mini 5 for just $299. That's an amazing $100 off the normal $399 price and the lowest-ever price for this iPad ever. Seriously, you don't want to miss out on this Cyber Monday iPad deal.
iPad Mini 5: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy
The iPad mini 5's snappy A12 Bionic processor makes it as fast as the 10.2-inch iPad 2020. Plus, it can also last a lot of time on a single charge, posting a time of 12 hours and 40 minutes on our battery test. This deal comes in the silver, gold and space gray models.View Deal
Released in 2019, the iPad mini 5 comes with the same powerful and speedy A12 Bionic processor that the bigger 10.2-inch iPad didn't get until this year. And the iPad Mini 5 lasted 12 hours and 40 minutes on the Tom's Guide battery test (web surfing at 150 nits of brightness). That's stellar endurance, and it means you won't have to recharge as often.
The iPad mini 5 not only as the same A12 Bionic chip as the iPad 2020, it's nearly half a pound lighter at 0.66 pounds, so it's easier to hold in your hand for reading books for hours on end.
The iPad mini 5 also supports the Apple Pencil stylus, which unlocks one of iPadOS 14's biggest tricks. Apple's new Scribble feature converts what you write in text fields, into actual text — like you typed it yourself.
This is one of the best discounts we've seen, but more discounts are coming so check out our mega Cyber Monday deals guide for all the biggest sales.
Shop more Cyber Monday sales
- Amazon Cyber Monday: save on Fire TVs, Ray-Ban, Fitbit
- Adidas: up to 80% off hoodies, sneakers @ Amazon
- Alienware: up to $730 off gaming rigs
- Allswell: 20% off select items via "GOBBLE20" @ Allswell
- Apple iPad Pro: was $1,149 now $799 @ B&H Photo
- Audible Plus: 38% off first 6 months
- Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses
- Best Buy: smart TVs as low as $79
- Bose 700 Headphones: was $379 now $339 @ Amazon
- Casper Mattress: up to 30% off everything @ Casper
- Chewy: up to 50% off pet supplies
- Chromebooks: deals from $129 @ Best Buy
- Dell: laptop deals from $349
- Fitbit sale: up to $50 off @ Amazon (today only!)
- Galaxy S20/Note 20 sale: up to $250 off @ Amazon
- HP sale: up to 65% off all laptops
- Lenovo: ThinkPad sale from $799
- Microsoft: up to $900 off Surface, Xbox, more
- Mixbook: 50% off all photo books via "REVHLDY20"
- Nectar Mattress: $400 off + get $399 in free gifts
- New Balance: 25% off sitewide @ New Balance
- Nike: up to 25% off sneakers, tech fleece, hoodies @ Nike
- Nintendo Switch: shop all Switch stock @ Best Buy
- PC gaming sale: up to $400 off laptops, monitors @ Best Buy
- Prime Video: 50% off digital movies @ Amazon
- PS5 console: check stock @ Amazon
- OLED TV sale: deals from $899 @ Best Buy
- Purple: up to $500 off mattress + bundle @ Purple
- Roku sale: 4K streamers from $24 @ Amazon
- Samsung QLED TVs: up to $3,000 off all models @ Best Buy
- Sony PS5: sign-ups available @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000xM4: now $278 @ Amazon
- SSD sale: up to 50% off Samsung EVO Plus SSD @ Amazon
- Star Wars toys: 40% off Funko Pop, Mandalorian, more @ Amazon
- TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy
- Verizon: free iPhone 12 w/ Unlimited
- Walmart: big-screen TVs, laptops, more from $278