Hurry! The best Apple Watch 3 alternative is on sale for just $127

You may not be familiar with its name, but Mobvoi makes some of the best cheap smartwatches you can buy. For a limited time, Amazon is slashing the price of some of Mobvoi's best budget watches.

Currently, you can get the TicWatch E2 on sale for $127.99 via an on-page coupon. That's $32 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this watch, which happens to be our favorite cheap GPS smartwatch.

TicWatch E2: was $159 now $127 @ Amazon

Compatible with Android and iOS, the TicWatch E2 features Google Assistant, a 24-hour heart rate monitor and built-in GPS. It also works with Google Fit and TicMotion for comprehensive health tracking. For a limited time, it's $32 off via an on-page clickable coupon. This deal ends February 19.View Deal

TicWatch S2: was $179 now $143 @ Amazon

The TicWatch S2 brings Wear OS and Google Assistant to your wrist. It's swim-proof (up to 50 meters), features military-grade durability, and built-in GPS. For a limited time, it's $36 off at Amazon via an on-page clickable coupon. This deals ends February 19.View Deal

TicWatch Pro: was $250 now $199 @ Amazon

The WearOS-powered TicWatch Pro is one of the best smartwatches around. In our review, we liked its clever dual-screen setup, premium durable design and 4G LTE Connectivity. Amazon currently has it on sale for $50 off its regular price via an on-page clickable coupon. This deal ends February 19.View Deal

The TicWatch E is the best affordable GPS smartwatch you can buy — especially if you're an Android user. The simple, fitness-focused Wear OS watch impresses us with its built-in GPS and GLONASS for more accurate run tracking.

Android users will get more from the TicWatch E because they can they pair it with their Android phone to answer calls and texts from the watch. (The Ticwatch doesn't have an LTE connection so it relays those calls and texts from your phone).

Meanwhile, the TicWatch S2 features a sportier design, whereas the TicWatch Pro is the more premium watch in Mobvoi's lineup. All three watches are on sale and up to $50 off.